Live Like Sam offers Woodward Scholarship

Sam Jackenthal pictured during a Rev Tour competition. Live Like Sam has partnered with Woodward, which Sam frequented.

Courtesy of Ron Jackenthal

Live Like Sam, a local nonprofit that promotes youth sports in honor of late local freestyle skier Sam Jackenthal, is offering a scholarship of $1,200 to $1,500 to cover the cost of a trip to Woodward West, the action sports camp in Tehachapi, California, this summer.

Applicants must submit two brief essays, the first of which shares what it means to “Live like Sam.”

Sam Jackenthal was a 15-year-old freeskier and inline skater from Park City who died after a ski training accident in Australia in 2016, and who has been remembered in various forms for his positive attitude and good sportsmanship.

The second essay should say what a trip to Woodward would mean to the applicant, and why the applicant wants to attend.

“Feel free to talk about leadership, your experiences in sport, community service or a unique challenge you have faced,” the instructions on the nonprofit’s website advise.

There are six different week-long camps that the winner could attend starting between June 16 and August 11. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 31.

Ron Jackenthal, Sam’s father, said Live Like Sam started working with Woodward because it was an influential place for his son.

“That was Sam’s favorite place in the world,” Jackenthal said. “Sam went there every year for one, two, or three weeks. For the last six years of his life, that was Mecca.”

Jackenthal said Woodward helped shape Sam as both a competitor and as a person, and said it made him a more responsible athlete.

“Culturally, it really helped shape him,” Jackenthal said. “He was a 10-year-old kid flying by himself to California, getting picked up, driving in a bus with a bunch of strangers and a counselor for the first time.”

Jackenthal said he and Woodward representatives were discussing bringing Sam’s legacy and competitive ethos to the local Woodward campus, which is still under construction, but said the partnership’s first initiative would focus on Woodward West, which Jackenthal called Sam’s “home away from home.”

For more information about the scholarship or to apply, visit livelikesam.org. For information on Woodward go to campwoodward.com.