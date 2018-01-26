Local skiers find success in Jackson Hole race series

Jackson Hole Ski and Snowboard Club hosted the Wes Barron Speed Series at Jackson Hole Resort Jan. 19-21. The race is scored by United States Ski and Snowboard, but is not a qualifier for age-specific championships. With an open format, the athletes comprised primarily Under 16 (U16) and Under 14 (U14) ski racers, but included a handful of older racers. With more than 200 racers from the Intermountain Region (Utah, Idaho and Wyoming), the format for the series was three days of single-run Super G racing.

With very little training on their long Super G skis, 57 athletes from the Park City Ski and Snowboard (PCSS) team inspected the course early morning Friday. Fog and snow made visibility poor and variable. Out of a field of 92 competitors, Mary Bocock of Rowmark laid down the fastest run of the day with a time of 53.08. PCSS's Summer Combs captured the third-place podium spot with a time of 54.26. It was a strong day for the PCSS women with other top 15 finishes including: Lauren Macuga (fourth), Alyssa Gorsch, sixth, Rebekah Brain, seventh, Mia Hunt, 12th, and Anna Grossniklaus. Despite the challenging weather conditions, 113 male competitors tested their speed skills on the Moran Run. Taking the aggressive line, Tommy Hoffman of Rowmark won with a fantastically fast time of 51.39. Just off the podium in fourth was PCSS athlete Zac Kaufman with a time of 53.05. PCSS had two other male racers in the top 15 with Jack Schaede finishing 13th and Jake Rogers in 15th. There were four who did not finish for the women and 16 for the men, as racers had a difficult time battling both the course and the weather.

Saturday morning started early with racers collecting their bibs shortly after 7 a.m. for day two of Super G racing. With cloudy skies but good visibility, it was a consecutive win for Mary Bocock of Rowmark. PCSS athlete Lauren Macuga was just off Bocock's pace, earning her a third-place podium spot. Summer Combs and Anna Grossniklaus were in fourth and fifth place respectively. PCSS athletes Alyssa Gorsch and Kennedy Heavrin (U14) captured 12th and 15th. For the boys, it was another sensational performance from Tommy Hoffman who earned the top podium spot for the second day in a row. PCSS's Zac Kaufman moved up a spot and captured a third-place podium spot; plus .93 seconds off the leader. It was a strong day for PCSS male athletes with six other athletes in the top 15: Jack Schaede, sixth, Justin Bigatel, eighth, Aden Lawson, ninth, Benny Brown, 13th, Gunnar Travis, 14th, and Leyton Sheppard, 15th.

Under partly sunny skies and temperatures in the teens, the final day of Super G racing kicked off with the girls. For the third day in a row, Mary Bocock set the pace and won the race. Summer Combs of PCSS was blistering fast and earned a third-place podium spot. PCSS female athletes skied well capturing six other top-15 spots: Lauren Macuga, fourth, Alyssa Gorsch, fifth, Anna Grossniklaus, eighth, Pippa Hodgkin, ninth, Mia Hunt, 12th, and Rebekah Brain, 14th. Not to be outdone, Tommy Hoffman won for the third day in the row, earning him overall for the series. PCSS's Zac Kaufman was just off the pace with a plus . 71 that earned him a third-place podium finish. PCSS had three additional athletes in the top 15 including: Justin Bigatel, fifth, Jack Schaede, eighth, and Aden Lawson, 14th.

Park City Ski and Snowboard alpine racers represented their team well at the Wes Barron Speed Series. Next weekend, U16 athletes head to Grand Targhee Resort for a U16 Qualifier including a Giant Slalom and two Slalom races. U14 racers will head to Snowbasin Resort Feb. 2-4 for a U14 Super G qualifier.

Park City Ski and Snowboard is a new unified club that merged five local youth ski clubs, including the Park City Ski Team. PCSS was created to better serve Park City's aspiring athletes and includes: alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, Nordic skiing and jumping and snowboarding programs. For more information, please go to parkcityss.org.