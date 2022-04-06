Longtime Parkite Lou Hudson voted into Hall of Fame

St. Louis Hawks forward Lou Hudson (23) goes to the basket against Philadelphia's Bill Melchionni in 1967. Hudson lived in Park City after his retirement and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

AP Photo/File

It’s been a long time coming for Lou “Sweet Lou” Hudson.

Hudson, an NBA star who lived in Park City after his retirement, was posthumously voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Hudson passed away in 2014 from a stroke at the age of 69. The late Parkite played in the NBA from 1966 until 1979 and was selected for the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee this year.

“I know that he’s aware of it, and I’m so happy for him,” said Hudson’s widow, Mardi Hudson. “Not just because he was a great basketball player, but he was a terrific human being.”

Lou Hudson, the fourth overall pick in the 1966 NBA Draft, spent most of his career playing for the St. Louis and Atlanta Hawks and made six consecutive All-Star teams. He spent the last two seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers before retiring in 1979. Lou Hudson is one of five Hawks players to have his number retired.

In addition to his play on the court, Lou Hudson was a trailblazer. He, Archie Clark and Don Yates became the first Black basketball players to receive scholarships from the University of Minnesota. After his retirement, Lou Hudson moved to Park City and served on the City Council in the early 1990s. He also became the first Black person to serve in elected office in Utah. Park City leaders passed a resolution honoring him following his death in 2014.

But as a player, Lou Hudson faced prejudice. Mardi Hudson said that there would be times when restaurants would close because they didn’t want to serve him.

“That’s sort of who he was – it really hurt his feelings that people didn’t want to serve him just because he was Black,” she said. “They didn’t know him, they didn’t know his name and it hurt him.”

Lou Hudson had been inducted into both the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, but he hadn’t been selected for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame until this year.

He also served the Park City community by coaching local youth by putting on basketball camps. Mardi Hudson passed on what Lou Hudson told kids at the camps.

“He said it doesn’t have to be basketball, but team sports builds teamwork, you’ll make friends for life,” she said. “Try something that you like to do. It doesn’t have to be basketball, it might be archery, it might be ice skating, it might be hockey, you never know. But find something that you like to do that you can do and stay in shape, and you’ll have quality of life for the rest of your life.”