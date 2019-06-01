Meet Summit County’s new hiking and biking trails

Matt Pavlin, center, rides with a wave of male bikers along a trail at Quinn’s Junction at a Mid-Week Mountain Bike ride last summer. Mountain Trails Foundation workers are focusing on Round Valley until snow melt allows work on higher elevation trails.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Spring rains are still falling in the Wasatch Range delaying traditional summer activities, including trail projects. But trail organizations around the county haven’t cleared their calendars. There are still several trails opening this season and projects that Summit County organizations plan to break ground on.

Mountain Trails opens Silver Queen

Jesse Gustaveson “hangs loose” at the beginning of the Mid-Week Mountain Biking race at Quinn’s Junction Tuesday evening, June 5, 2018.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Mountain Trails Foundation finished Silver Queen, an easy downhill directional trail near the top of Park City Mountain’s Crescent Lift, late last season. Mountain Trails and PCMR are officially opening the trail this season as soon as it has dried out. Mountain Trails director Charlie Sturgis said the trail, which was partly funded by PCMR, is designed to manage traffic flow and will possibly allow the nearby trail Tommy’s Two Step to become a one-way upward directional route for bikers, depending on Silver Queen’s popularity.

Sturgis said Silver Queen is harder to ride than Downward Dog but easier than Mojave, and connects to Mid Mountain Trail after a run of a little over a mile.

Sturgis said Mountain Trails is currently heavily involved in maintenance projects in Round Valley while waiting for the rain and snow to pass. Once weather permits, the nonprofit will start working on three other projects: the connector trail to the ridge line above Bloods Lake, a trail connecting Empire Pass and Scott’s Pass and a multi-use trail in Bonanza Flat.

For more information go to mountaintrails.org.

Basin Recreation says ‘No Worries’

Chris Best, left, and Phares Gines, Basin Recreation’s trails maintenance supervisor, right, work to create a culvert during National Trails Day last year along the rerouted lower section of the Iron Bill trail near the Utah Olympic Park. Basin Recreation is planning on improving a learner’s loop in Trailside on Saturday.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Basin Recreation, which manages trails in the Snyderville Basin, is opening a new trail called No Worries that connects Summit Park and Toll Canyon. The two-mile singletrack connects the Road to WOS to Toll Canyon, exiting onto a closed asphalt road just below Toll Creek and Hoof It! trails.

The two-foot-wide trail will be open to both hikers and mountain bikers.

Also, Ben Liegert, parks and trails manager for Basin Rec, said the nonprofit will be working on a reroute of the mid-section of Dropout in Bob’s Basin. The downhill mountain bike trail will be realigned to fix some erosion issues.

“There are areas where the trail is just kind of washed out, so you just create a new alignment from it but the beginning and end are in the same areas,” Liegert said.

The trails crew will decide what features to include as it goes, but the one-mile route will remain an intermediate to advanced mountain bike trail.

Basin Recreation is also revamping a loop trail near its Trailside office as a learner’s area. On Saturday, the nonprofit will celebrate National Trails Day by installing signs that describe proper technique for each part of the one-mile loop, as riders tackle small obstacles like a “bridge” (it won’t be elevated), a rock garden and switchbacks. The signs will include information on body posture for riding up and downhill as well as mountain biking etiquette.

“The idea is to create some signage to help people gain or build confidence through some smaller features, then they will be able to progress to learning in the bike park,” Liegert said.

For more information go to basinrecreation.org.

South Summit to complete Oakley Trail Park

South Summit Trails Foundation, which manages trails on the east side of Summit County, plans to complete Phase 2 of the Oakley Trail Park in Oakley by building a beginner skills and drills area. The area will include a pump track and a jump line.

The jump line, which consists of three- to four-foot jumps, will run from Buckaroo Connect down to Lower Lariat. It is intended as a tool to help new riders get a feel for airtime.

The pump track will be located at the bottom of Buckaroo, just above where it connects with Lower Lariat.

“We saw the need for more beginner-oriented trails in the Kamas valley,” said Corey Dutton, director of South Summit Trails Foundation. “That’s why we put in the Oakley Trail Park, and now we are seeing a demand from the community for an even more beginner area, which is Phase 2.”

Dutton said the organization expects to complete the projects by July 1.

“The weather has slowed us down,” she said. “We were supposed to break ground this month but we have been unable to do so because the ground has been so wet.”

For more information go to SouthSummitTrails.org.