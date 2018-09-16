Miners and Braves volleyball win, remain undefeated against region foes

Volleyball

The North Summit volleyball team took on Duchesne in the Braves' first region game of the season. The Braves won in straight sets, 25-8, 25-11, and 25-10, against the Eagles. The Braves walked away with 27 kills, 11 of which came from junior Teesha Richins. Richins also had 11 digs while sophomore Taylor Otterness had nine.

The Braves (6-6 overall, 2-0 in Region 16), will take on Layton Christian Academy (0-1 overall) on Tuesday at North Summit at 6 p.m.

The Park City Miners volleyball team continued its Region 11 winning streak with a 3-0 win over the Bonneville Lakers on Thursday. The Miners (4-0 in Region 11) won 25-17, 25-18, 25-23. Senior Grace Wiczek had 14 kills, sophomore Brooklyn Sapp had six, and senior Corynn Olderman had five. Sapp also led the team in blocks, putting up four, followed by senior Emily Smith's three. Smith had 36 out of the team's 37 recorded assists and led the team in digs with 12. The Miners are scheduled to play Ogden (2-3 overall, 1-2 in Region 13), at Park City High School on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

The South Summit Wildcats girls soccer team continues to struggle this season. The Wildcats lost to Summit Academy 6-0 at home on Tuesday, Sept. 11 and lost to Judge Memorial 13-0 at Judge Memorial on Wednesday. The Wildcats last won a game on Aug. 27, when they beat North Summit 8-0 in a non-region game.

South Summit will play a region game against Grantsville on Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. at Grantsville High School. The Wildcats are currently 0-4 in Region 13. Grantsville is currently 7-2 overall and 1-2 in Region 13.

Girls Tennis

The Park City High School Miners beat Tooele 6-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 11. The Miners dropped a total of four sets, none of them in singles play.

The Miners will play in the Region 11 finals on Thursday and Friday.