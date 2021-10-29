Miners await opponent in first round of state playoffs

Park City High School senior Grace Crosby, left, spikes the ball over the net during the Miners’ matchup against East in September. The Miners will play either Uintah or East in the opening round of the playoffs.

Park Record file photo

Park City High School’s volleyball team doesn’t know who its next opponent will be yet, but the Miners do know two things: They’ll get to play one more match at home and that they just have to win.

A play-in match on Tuesday between No. 18 Uintah and No. 31 East will decide whom the No. 15 Miners will face later that night in the first round of the Class 5A state championships. Regardless of the opponent, they know the deal: Win or go home trying.

“I think No. 1 is we’re working on just our mentality,” Miners coach Matt Carlson said. “If we go in there with this fierce, relentless mentality, I think that we can really shock some teams. So we’re just trying to cultivate that.”

The Miners finished the regular season with a 12-13 record, but they were 8-4 against Region 6 opponents. Park City has had an up-and-down season full of adversity, as it struggled in the beginning of the season, but the Miners feel as if they’re playing their best volleyball at the right time.

“At the beginning of the year, we probably would have lost very first round,” senior Grace Crosby said. “And then now, we’re amazing. We’re a lot better than we were in the beginning.”

Park City has shown a lot of grit and tenacity to even get to this point, as the Miners have had to deal with a seemingly never-ending list of injuries. Carlson said that he’s never seen anything like it.

“We had a lot of unforeseen circumstances, the girls were fantastic in dealing with adversity this year, a lot of things happened that would never have happened,” he said. “We’ve had more injuries this year than every year I think combined even. It’s just been insane how many people have been injured. But they’re rolling with it, they’ve been doing great, they’ve been responding really well.”

Park City defeated East both times they squared off this season, but the Miners haven’t faced Uintah this year. Crosby and fellow senior Mattie Prior know what it’s like to play in the state playoffs, and they’re making sure that the rest of their teammates know what to expect. A win on Tuesday would push Park City into the second round against No. 2 Mountain View at Utah Valley University.

“It’s all about the nerves, everyone gets nervous when it comes to states, so just making practices just that same vibe of competitive play has been really helpful for girls to figure out how UVU’s going to kind of look and how every state goes,” Prior said. “It’ll be fun, we’re excited.”

The Miners faced three top-10 teams in their last three matches against No. 3 Skyline, No. 8 Brighton and No. 10 Salem Hills. While they lost all three matches, they had opportunities against Brighton and Salem Hills to take the advantage. Being competitive against some of the state’s top teams after all of the adversity they’ve faced this year has given the Miners some confidence heading into the state tournament. Getting to start their journey through the playoffs at home makes it feel a little sweeter.

“We’re super excited, nothing but excitement,” Prior said. “We’re ready to go show people what we’ve trained the whole season for, and I think people are underestimating us, so we’re excited to go show them what we’re actually made of.”