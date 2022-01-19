Miners back on court but struggle in blowout loss to Highland

A tough season for Park City High School’s boys basketball team that has included a prolonged losing streak and a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined the team for several days sank to a new low on Tuesday night.

The Miners’ first game since the program was shut down after the outbreak ended with a 69-35 loss to Highland, Park City’s seventh loss in a row after starting the year with a pair of wins. No Park City player hit double-digit points, as seniors Cutter LaPine and Luke Varechok led the team with eight points each.

“We have a lot to work through as a team,” Miners coach Thomas Purcell said. “We have a lot of cohesion issues, and it showed tonight. So, back to the drawing board tomorrow.”

The sole bright spot for the Miners was that they finally had the opportunity to be on the court again and play a game. But everything else went wrong, from a roster error that gave Highland free throws on a technical foul to start the game to scoring just 12 points in the first half to getting blown out at home by a Rams squad that was 6-9 heading into Tuesday’s game.

“It was great getting back onto the court, it’s great for the kids to be able to play,” Purcell said. “Disappointed with the way we played.”

Whether it was rust from the two-week span between games or just a lack of sharpness, Park City struggled from start to finish. A bucket from senior Will Agnew as time expired in the first quarter gave the Miners just six points in the opening quarter while giving up 16. An almost identical second quarter had them trailing 31-12 at halftime.

“It was 16-6 for a while, we got a few stops when it was 16-6,” Purcell said. “We just couldn’t score on offense, couldn’t get anything done and eventually they started making shots. And pretty soon it was like 24-6, and that was it.”

Highland found plenty of success shooting from behind the 3-point line. The Rams sank 13 treys to help put the game away early. Meanwhile, the Miners could not buy a bucket. Park City’s 35 points were the fewest it has scored in a game all season.

“We’re just out of sorts, we’re out of rhythm, nothing looks right,” Purcell said. “It’s really weird as a coach. It’s very tough to watch a team that’s in a tough stretch.”

The emphasis now for the Miners is to put Tuesday night’s blowout behind them, refocus and try to find a way to end their losing skid. Park City visits Murray on Friday and then goes on the road to face East on Tuesday. Purcell took responsibility for where his team is at right now.

“This is the worst I’ve felt about my job coaching a group,” Purcell said. “I felt that last year was less enjoyable, it was worse. But I feel like I’m doing my worst job as a coach this year.”

Park City is enduring trying times as it looks to rescue its season with plenty of games left to play. But there are lots of important questions that still need to be asked and answered for them to do that. Purcell declared what his message will be in practice for the rest of the week.

“Who wants to be good?” he said. “Who wants to play? That’s really what it comes down to. The guys who do have to get sharper and faster, and we’ve got to get back to how we were playing at the beginning of the year.”