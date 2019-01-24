Miners baseball fundraiser to feature Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy

Feb. 9 doesn't exactly fall into peak baseball season, but fans of the game, and Atlanta Braves fans in particular, will have an opportunity to stoke their love of the game despite the towering snowdrifts outside.

On that day, Park City High School baseball is scheduled to host a fundraiser dinner and silent auction featuring a talk by Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy.

Murphy played in the national league from 1976-1993, over which time he played first base, outfield and catcher, and was named the league's most valuable player twice, earned five Golden Glove awards, four Silver Slugger awards, twice was the league's leader in runs batted in, and was also the league's home run leader over two seasons. His Braves jersey, No. 3., was retired the year after he hung up his cleats.

"It's going to be a big-league night," said Dave Feasler, Miners head coach.

Feasler said he anticipates Murphy will share how the lessons he learned in baseball helped him in everyday life.

"I think for our kids, that's the most important message they could hear, is how do the values of accountability and responsibility and being a teammate, and work ethic, actually apply in the real world after high school sports is over," Feasler said. "I hope he will touch on that a little bit, but the guy played 20 years in the big leagues, so I'm sure he will have plenty of stories to tell us, too."

Murphy's presentation will be preceded a talk from Justin Dehmer, an Iowa high school coach who took his team, the Martensdale-St. Mary's Blue Devils, on an 88-game winning streak spanning three seasons and three championships, during which Dehmer earned three Iowa state Coach of the Year awards in the process. He has written books about his coaching process, called "1-Pitch Warrior."

Tickets to the dinner and accompanying talks and silent auction go for $50 each for adults and $25 for students.

The proceeds will help fund various facets of the high school program.

"A big chunk of that is to do some improvement on our field which, is much needed, and to buy equipment, to fund our preseason trip to St. George, our uniforms," Feasler said. "Every dollar raised goes back to providing our kids the best experience possible at the high school level."

As far as field improvement, Feasler said the top priority is to resurface the Miners' infield.

"If we could fund that, we would do it right now," he said. "That's something that should be done every five years, and it's never happened."

Those interested can RSVP by Jan. 27 to Wendy Blaszak by emailing gblaszak@mac.com.