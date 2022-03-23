Miners blast Highland for first win of season

After back-to-back blowout losses to start the season, Park City High School’s softball team put an end to its early skid in a hurry Tuesday afternoon against Highland.

Thanks to a few errors and some aggressive baserunning, the Miners put five runs on the board in the first inning, then tacked on eight more in the top of the second en route to an 18-7 run-rule win over the Rams on the road. Park City scored just two runs in its first two games but exploded against Highland.

“Getting out here is just awesome, finally scoring runs⁠ — more than two ⁠— is just awesome and hitting home plate is a nice feeling,” shortstop Skye Schlopy said.

Schlopy, batting leadoff for the Miners, had a stellar day at the plate that was highlighted by a double and a triple. Her triple looked like it might clear the right-field wall before rattling off the fence.

“I love it, it’s just so nice to swing at it, get a hit, so nice, making contact is my goal,” she said. “I was running and I was like, ‘Please go over, please go over,’ but it didn’t. But still, it’s still great, it’s an awesome feeling.”

First-year coach Lindsay Cunningham wants her team to be aggressive on the basepaths, and the Miners embodied that mindset against Highland. Whenever they were on base, they were stealing bases, taking second on a walk or scoring runs on passed balls. Extra bases here and there quickly added up for the Miners.

“One of our biggest things is that we’re fast, and so the more that we can take advantage of that and the more aggressive that we can be, the more we’re going to compete,” Cunningham said. “That’s kind of our thing, we say it to them all the time, we might get thrown out sometimes ⁠— which we did today being aggressive ⁠— but we’re going to be aggressive and kind of push our limits because that’s one of our best assets.”

Park City pitcher MacLaren Tyrrell had a couple of shaky innings in the first and third but settled down to keep the Rams at bay and allow the Miners to secure the early run-rule victory. Tyrrell also put herself on base multiple times at the dish.

“I felt good, I’ve definitely gotten my groove back after our last two games,” she said. “I felt good knowing that I had a good defense behind me. I knew that I could let them hit the ball, and my defense would do their job and get the outs.”

For the Miners, scoring their first win of the season, especially in dominating fashion, goes a long way. Cunningham felt that her team was closer to competing in its first two games than the scores show, saying that the Miners stranded 12 runners on base against Olympus. But against Highland, they finally turned baserunners into runs and a win. She’s hoping that they can channel that energy going forward.

“The only way to feel like you can win is to win, and so sometimes you need that first win to let the team know we are capable,” Cunningham said. “And so, I think it’s really fun that the girls had that opportunity.”

Third baseman Tai Quarnberg echoed those sentiments. She drew a pair of walks and pitched in defensively as well.

“I’m glad we got something under our belt so far, which is good,” she said. “Getting 18 runs is awesome and then just feeling better as a team and connecting and having fun.”