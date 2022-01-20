Miners bolstered by strong freshman class

Park City High School swimming coach Jacob Beach has been impressed by his freshman class all season long, and Wednesday’s meet with Brighton was no exception.

Park City led off the day with freshman Gretchen Lane swimming the butterfly portion of the girls’ first-place 200-yard medley relay, and then freshmen Sebastian Wrona and Nathan Contreras were the last two swimmers on the boys medley relay team that finished second immediately after. Two events later, freshman Jaimeson Taylor was the highest-finishing Park City swimmer in the boys 200-yard freestyle in second.

“I think they’ve brought a lot of livelihood to the team, they’re a fun group of kids,” Beach said. “They at practice are fun to have. Goofy, but fun to have, like any freshman class.”

Lane and Wrona have been two of Park City’s best swimmers this year, despite being freshmen. They’re hoping to carry that momentum into the postseason in February. The Miners split their meet with Brighton, as the girls won 102-68, but the boys lost 111-59. Still, both Park City teams had solid individual performances, including the freshmen.

Lane continued her solid form on Wednesday by also winning the 500-yard freestyle and finishing third in the 50-yard freestyle. Additionally, she led off the Miners’ first-place 200-yard freestyle relay.

“Gretchen’s in a really good position to do well in regions and state,” Beach said. “She’s trained hard all year, she’s learning race strategy for a couple difficult events. So the fact that she’s stepping up and executing race strategy in the events is going to bode really well for the end of the season when she’s rested and tapered down.”

Lane has been up to the challenge of swimming the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle in addition to relay races, which is her plan for states. Doing so as a freshman hasn’t been too overwhelming.

“It’s been a good challenge, but I’m also kind of used to it because I typically do harder events at club,” she said. “It feels good to get hard events done that a lot of other people aren’t doing.”

Lane has her sister, Bridget, on the team, so she knows that she always has support in the pool. It’s also allowed her to push herself more. Even though she’s found success so far, Lane knows that she has another level that she can ascend to.

“I think the way I’m pacing stuff and the way I’m thinking about it is going well, but the times definitely aren’t showing yet,” Lane said. “The beginning of the season was good, but I think once I’m tapered and shaved down and in a big suit, I’ll start to post better times because everything’s feeling like it’s coming together a little bit, just not quite the times.”

On the boys side, Wrona was a standout performer for the Miners on Wednesday. In addition to his efforts on the 200-yard medley relay team, Wrona won the 200-yard individual medley, came in second in the 100-yard freestyle and anchored a second-place 200-yard freestyle relay team.

“He is very passionate about swimming, he’s been at the top of his age group for a couple of years now,” Beach said. “And as he started to develop as a freshman in high school, I think his ceiling is really high. So, there’s a lot of potential with him, he’s really passionate about the sport.”

The emergence of Park City’s freshman class has been a nice welcoming gift for Park City’s first-year head coach. The future of Park City’s swimming program looks bright as Beach settles into the job.

“I had an idea of what their times were, I had no idea what their personalities were or what type of class they would be,” Beach said. “But I’m really happy to have such an energetic, familial team.”