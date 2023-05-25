 Miners boys lacrosse joins girls, bound for state championship | ParkRecord.com
Park City High School Miners boys lacrosse took on the Brighton Bengals in the Utah 5A semifinals on Wednesday evening at Westminster College and held onto a lead throughout the match, winning 10-8. Next up, the Miners are scheduled to play top-rated Olympus for the title, on Friday at Zions Bank Stadium at 8 p.m. Miners No. 2, Jack McHenry, shown here in the dark jersey,, wins one of many face-offs in the semifinal bout.
David Jackson/Park Record

