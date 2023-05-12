 Miners boys lacrosse takes a tumble | ParkRecord.com
Miners boys lacrosse takes a tumble

The Miners boys lacrosse team hosted the Corner Canyon Chargers at Dozier Field Thursday evening for the last game of the regular season. It could have gone better — the Chargers dominated the first half with eight unanswered goals and went on to win 13-8. The Miners were hampered with 17 of the 24 turnovers. The region 5A playoffs start next Thursday at home for the Miners.
David Jackson/Park Record

