Miners burned by 3-pointers again in loss to Cedar Valley

Park City’s Kathleen Whiteley attempts a shot during the Miners’ loss to Wasatch earlier in the season. Whiteley had 14 points against Cedar Valley on Friday for her third-straight game with double-digit points.

Park Record file photo

Watching a team come into Park City’s gym and hit 3-pointers all game long is infuriating for Miners girls basketball coach Brett Isaacson. But it happening in back-to-back games has left Isaacson with more questions than answers.

“Until I watch film, I won’t really understand it, it just seems like the last two games, every possession ends up with a wide-open 3, and I don’t know why,” Isaacson said. “It’s not like we don’t focus and work on our slides in practice and what we’re supposed to do. But it seems (that) teams come in here — I mean, they hit 11 3s. We hit one, we lost by almost 30.”

The Miners suffered a 64-37 loss to Cedar Valley on Friday night in a game where they were torched by a hot shooting performance from behind the arc. Cedar Valley’s Naomi Nicholson drained seven 3-pointers by herself.

“I feel like our defense is good, it’s solid sometimes, but we just have some bumps and cracks that we have to work on and fix that we’ve been working on in practices,” senior Kathleen Whiteley said. “It’s just taking a little bit longer than we thought it would. But we’re definitely making improvements slowly but surely.”

Similar to Tuesday’s loss to Summit Academy, Park City hung with the Aviators in the early proceedings of the game. The Miners trailed by just one point after the first quarter and headed into the locker room down by eight at halftime. Cedar Valley outscored Park City 32-13 in the second half to turn what was once a close game into a commanding lead.

To Isaacson, it’s a worrying trend because that was also what happened earlier in the week.

“Again, once we fall behind, we kind of revert to — we don’t move as much,” Isaacson said. “A 10-point deficit is manageable, 20 is a lot harder. And we seem to get from 10 to 20 rather quickly, and we’ve got to somehow fix that.”

Junior Ava Kimche led the team with 15 points, but Whiteley was right behind her with 14 for her third straight game in double digits. Whiteley has developed into a much better scorer, and the Miners are reaping the rewards.

“It’s really weird hearing my name up on the speaker, ‘Kathleen, you had 14 points!’” she said. “Because my freshman and sophomore and junior (year), I only scored maybe two in a game, maybe four sometimes. But having 14 points in a game feels amazing. It’s really cool, not used to it yet.”

Whiteley’s emergence gives the Miners some much-needed depth behind Kimche and senior Sam Riely, as Park City has struggled to find consistent scorers further down the roster. With some tinkering, Isaacson is hoping that the Miners can string together more consistent performances.

“Kathleen is obviously improving, it’s not a fluke,” he said. “She’s turning into a very consistent scorer. So, if we can tighten up this defense, clearly now we’ve got three girls who can put the ball in the basket. Again, I’m hopeful that we will figure it out, just don’t know how just yet.”

The Miners have questions that they’ll have to find answers to, but they have some time with the holiday break. They don’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022, so they can digest their 3-5 start to the season and refocus their efforts. Isaacson will do the same.

“I doubt most teams are going to shoot — what, they shot probably 50% from 3, right — or is it just that our zone is that bad?” he said. “We can’t just abandon everything we’ve worked to this point for. But yes, we’re going to have to obviously make some adjustments and figure it out and I don’t know what those are yet.”