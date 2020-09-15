Miners celebrate homecoming with 48-3 win over Ogden

On homecoming night at Dozier Field on Friday, the Park City football team dominated Ogden from start to finish.

Ending with a 48-3 win, the Miners started off quickly and used the momentum to cruise through the rest of the game.

After the game, coach Josh Montzingo credited his team’s success to its preparation leading up to the game.

“They put in a great week of work and it paid off,” he said.

Park City took a 34-3 lead at halftime behind four rushing touchdowns, including two from junior Max Alford — one of 68 yards and the other a 55-yard score. With a large lead, the Miners were able to experiment with different lineups and even get younger players experience in the second half.

“I’m just super proud of these guys,” Montzingo said. “It was a great team effort tonight.”

Importantly, many starters were able to rest near the end of the contest and begin preparing for the Miners’ next game against Stansbury. After starting the season with a close loss to defending state champion Sky View, Stansbury has bounced back with four straight wins by an average of 24 points, including two victories in Region 10 over Cedar Valley and Tooele.

“It’s a big region game for us,” said Montzingo.

With Park City and Stansbury being two of the three Region 10 teams that are 2-0 in region play, the winner of this game would gain a big advantage in winning the region title.

With a week until the game, Park City will make sure to watch film on Stansbury and set up a game plan to slow down the Stallions.

“We’ll have to go see what they got and try to work at stopping their best thing,” Montzingo said.

Park City will travel to Stansbury to face the Stallions on Friday.