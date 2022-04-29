Miners celebrate senior night in style against Highland

Park City High School’s boys lacrosse team considers itself pretty young, but there was still plenty to celebrate on senior night against Highland on Wednesday night. The Miners dominated Highland from start to finish in a 22-1 win over the Rams.

“It’s just a good chance to come out here and celebrate us, and it feels good coming out here,” senior John Tiranno said. “I like to win, we won, so I’m happy.”

Against the Rams, Park City had no trouble finding the back of the net. The Miners jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and scored nine more goals in the second quarter for a 16-0 lead at halftime.

In front of a large crowd at Dozier Field, Park City’s seniors gave a standout performance. Twin seniors John and Jude Trahan combined for six goals and four assists, while senior Keller Hopkins’ play on defense helped limit Highland to just one goal. Tiranno, who usually plays defense, played a little offense and scored a goal as well.

“I put one up, which I’m happy about,” Tiranno said. “Probably my only one of the season, but I’m happy with it. I just like putting up goals for the team. It’s not about me or anyone else; just putting them on the scoreboard— no matter who it is— feels good.”

Park City’s strong play as a team was evident on the scoresheet, as 11 players combined to score the Miners’ 22 goals. The Miners also had six players combine for 11 assists.

“I thought it was great the way that they all came together, I really did,” Park City coach Michael Persky said. “It was just nice to see a couple goals from the defensive guys, and I just thought it was a really good team effort. And I thought it was indicative of how this whole team supports each other.”

Senior goalie Charley Mehney only recently moved to Park City, but he’s enjoyed his limited time in the program. The Miners welcomed him into the fold with open arms.

“We’re all super inclusive; no one really gets left out,” Mehney said. “If we’re doing something, it’s always as a team. It’s never just a few guys. It’s everyone being super cool to each other.”

Park City’s senior class has rubbed off on its talented underclassmen, like junior Jack McHenry. McHenry is the Miners’ faceoff ace, and he had another dominant night on Wednesday. He won 22 of his 23 faceoffs and scooped up 17 ground balls.

“I think they’re awesome,” he said. “They’re all just really nice, good people. I just love being around them. I think everyone feels the same way. I just thought it was a great night for them and for everyone.”

Persky added that this year’s senior class is a reminder that the players and coaches are building a program at Park City. These seniors came up through the program to become the players they are today.

“Some of these kids have played on the freshman/sophomore team, and they’ve worked their way up and they’re at the point where they’re contributing,” he said. “Not necessarily as starters, but coming in and doing their job when we need them to. And the way that they support each other is really awesome.”