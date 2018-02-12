Miners central midfielder and Karaoke queen Casey Crawford commits to University of Nevada

Park City High School senior Casey Crawford signed a letter of commitment to play soccer at the University of Nevada, Reno. The center midfielder said she had been looking at the school since last summer, when her club coach put her in contact with the coaching staff there.

Crawford said her time at Park City High School has been thoroughly enjoyable — most notably, the bus rides to games, where the team broke into karaoke to pass the time and particularly enjoyed singing Miley Cyrus' "The Climb."

"She stole the show," coach Micaela Carriel said. "She's not the vocal leader, she's not the first person to yell at someone, but when she does speak up, people listen. No matter whether it's on the field, off the field, or during karaoke."

Crawford's parents said they were surprised by their daughter's decision, but happy about her choice.

"We had just moved from New York state and she really wanted to stay out West," said Sue Crawford, Casey's mom. "Her club coach connected her with Nevada, and we were out there really soon to check out the school. It was just a really quick turnaround. We were happy she was able to stay out West and she's close enough to see her play."

Crawford has not decided on a major yet, but as Cyrus would say, "It ain't about what's waiting on the other side; it's the climb."