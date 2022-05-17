Miners close out regular season on a high note, await first playoff opponent

Park City junior Chase Beyer spots an open teammate to pass the ball to during a game against Lone Peak earlier in the season. The Miners will be the No. 2 seed in the Class 5A bracket.

Park City High School’s boys lacrosse team faced a challenging end to the regular season following a 14-12 loss to Olympus on May 4. The Miners were set to play Skyline, Timpview and East – three teams that would finish in the top seven in the Class 5A RPI rankings – in just eight days.

The result was pure dominance from the Miners.

Park City won all three games by a combined score of 52-11, capped off by a 19-2 win at home over East on Friday. The Miners scored seven goals in the first quarter and tacked on another nine before halftime. Senior John Trahan led the team with five goals, and junior Jack Ronan had another four.

“I think our offense is going pretty well,” sophomore Brendan Johnson said. “We’re getting to our sets, we’re moving off the ball, so I think we’re really clicking right now.”

Park City earned the No. 2 seed heading into the playoffs after an 11-5 (4-1 in Region 6 play) regular season. The Miners will have a bye in the first round and on Thursday host the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 15 Woods Cross and No. 18 Box Elder.

The Miners have also gotten a boost ahead of the start of the postseason with junior Chase Beyer’s return from injury last week. Beyer, who was second on the team last season in points with 88 in 20 games, missed over a month of action after suffering an injury against Colorado’s Cherry Creek.

“Goalie threw the ball out, and I was riding,” Beyer said. “I came at this guy and kind of lunged at him and jabbed him weird with my hand. I snapped my wrist, and then they put me under in Colorado to reset it.”

Beyer was fortunate enough not to need surgery and tried to do everything he could to return as soon as possible. He made it back onto the field for the Miners’ win over Timpview, scoring two goals and an assist before adding another goal against East the next day. He’s not feeling quite like his usual self yet, but he’s just happy to be back on the field.

“It’s definitely a little weird not having my wrist really to full 100% at all, but all is good,” he said. “Definitely a little bit (rusty), and I still don’t have all the mobility and strength in my wrist that I definitely had before, but that’ll come back.”

With Beyer back in the fold, the Miners have yet another weapon to add to their already vaunted attack. The Olympus game was Park City’s only loss after the Cherry Creek game. The junior has 21 goals and 13 assists in just nine games this season and is tied for fourth on the team in points despite missing a large chunk of the season.

“It’s good to be back,” he said. “I love being out here with the boys. I’m not a big sideline guy. So, I just love being back out here with my pads on, even if I’m not playing a lot or playing a ton.”

When Beyer was out, the Miners still found scoring up and down the roster. Park City has five players with at least 20 goals this season outside of Beyer, including a team-high 38 from Trahan. The Miners have also seen strong performances from junior Beckett Wolf (20 assists) and senior Jude Trahan (19 assists) as playmakers.

But it’s Johnson who has been on fire both as a scorer and a passer in recent games. Johnson leads the team with 30 assists on top of scoring 31 goals this season. The sophomore has four goals and 14 assists in his last three games.

“People are cutting off the ball, movement off balls, creating opportunities,” Johnson said. “So, I’m just looking and creating.”

Park City sophomore Brendan Johnson scores a goal for the Miners against Highland earlier in the season. Johnson is the team leader in assists heading into the postseason.

Johnson noted that it took some time for Park City to get used to playing without Beyer.

“It was a little odd at first; we didn’t know what to do without him,” Johnson said. “He’s such a good player. He’s a playmaker. He’s a special player, so I think we really had to adapt. It took a couple of practices, and then we sort of got used to it, but it’s great to have him back.

“I think everybody had a different role. We all had to change our roles, so we just learned to adapt and then go from there.”

Senior Charley Mehney got the start in goal for Park City on Friday, making seven saves on nine shots and shutting out East in the first half. He passed along what the team’s message is heading into the playoffs.

“Just play our game,” he said. “Keep up what we’re doing, and work hard.”