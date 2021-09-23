Miners come up short against Skyline in sweep

Park City’s volleyball team knew that it was the underdog heading into its home match Tuesday night against Skyline. The Eagles are the No. 3 team in Class 5A according to RPI and breezed through their first four Region 6 matches without dropping a set.

Indeed, the Miners had difficulty slowing the Eagles. They lost in straight sets, but coach Matt Carlson and his team were feeling a lot better about it than their three previous sweep losses. For the most part, Park City kept up with the Eagles, but it was ultimately outclassed by the deeper, more talented squad in the 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 loss. The Miners (4-4, 4-1) saw their four-match winning streak come to an end against Skyline (18-2, 4-0), but they’ll have an opportunity to start another one when they host Brighton on Thursday.

“They’re a good team, great coach, great staff, great kids,” Carlson said. “We were right there, we can compete with them. We had opportunities, but then at the very end, we made mistakes. It’s about being able to focus in moments, but it’s getting better, which is awesome.”

The Miners gave Skyline an early scare when they jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the first set, though the Eagles responded with three straight points. The two teams went back and forth after that, and neither managed to pull away. Skyline’s largest lead was three and had set point at 24-21.

Park City kept the set alive with a kill from senior Mattie Prior, who then teamed up with senior Grace Crosby for a block to bring the Miners within a point. But the Miners immediately committed a serving error to hand Skyline the set.

“What’s frustrating about it is the fact that we missed on a serve,” Carlson said. “It just comes down to a lack of focus when the game counts most, and so being right there and competing, it’s awesome. If they got a kill or something like that, it would have been like, ‘Hey, they earned it, they beat you.’ The fact that we lost it, they didn’t beat us, that’s what’s hard.”

The second set was a wash for the Miners almost immediately, as the Eagles scored seven unanswered points for an 11-3 lead. Skyline later led by as much as 10, but the Miners managed to trim it to five late in the frame. However, a 4-0 run for the Eagles, which was capped off by a Park City attack error, gave them their second win of the night.

The Miners were much more consistent in the third frame and didn’t let Skyline run away with it until much later. Though Park City never led, the deficit was rarely more than two or three points. Senior Cassie Prior scored a kill, and Crosby and junior Emma Cusimano notched a block to bring the Miners within two at 19-17. However, Skyline went on a 6-0 run to clinch the sweep.

“It’s always frustrating when you’re right there,” Carlson said. “And again, they didn’t do anything to earn points, it was just self-inflicted wounds, so to speak. And that’s always frustrating.”