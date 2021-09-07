Miners cross-country team eager to be on the course again

The Park City High School girls and boys cross country teams race through the trail system at Round Valley during their invitational meet in 2019. The Miners will host the Park City Invitational on Friday.

Park Record file photo

Park City cross-country coach Stephen Cuttitta was hoping he would have a better idea of how his team stacks up against other Class 5A schools by this point of the season, but fate had other plans.

The Parleys Canyon Fire forced the cancellation of Park City’s first meet of the year, and a second one was canceled due to poor air quality in Salt Lake City. However, Cuttitta will get to see what his team looks like in a competitive environment Friday when the Miners host the Park City Invitational. Cuttitta says that “probably 40 or 45” teams from across the state will attend the meet.

“We’ll see some of our biggest competition, like Timpanogos and Skyline are going to be there and Mountain View, and those are some 5A schools that will be definitely competitive and we need to see how we stack up against them,” Cuttitta said. “And we also see some bigger schools, some 6A schools. American Fork is a traditional powerhouse, they’ll be there, Westlake will be there. So we kind of get to see some teams that are really good in our own division and some teams that are really good in the division up.”

Park City’s girls team finished last season in 10th place out of 20 schools at the state championship, while the boys team placed in 13th. Cuttitta believes that both teams can be competitive at the state level this year.

“We have done a lot of work this summer and already this fall, which kind of leads me to think that we’ll be very competitive,” he said. “The best thing I want is I want our kids to run well and I want them to compete well and to get better as the season goes on. And as we kind of get towards the end, we’ll see where that puts us.”

For the girls, the top three finishers at the state championship meet — senior Elena Grissom (12th), sophomore Kaylee Hale (25th) and Ava Coccaro (52nd) — all return for this season. Cuttitta still sees them as his three best runners on the girls team.

“All three of them look to be destined for big things — maybe all-state performances are in the cards this year,” he said.

Park City’s boys team will depend on who can break out of an armada of juniors — 14 of the team’s 22 runners are in the 11th grade. Senior Wes Campbell, who finished 17th at last year’s state championship, looks like he’ll be the leader of the team, but Cuttitta says that it will be difficult to pick out the rest of the varsity lineup after seeing their dedication to improvement over the summer.

“I’m really excited to see the boys race, I think they’ll have kind of an exponential leap just from the spring,” he said. “And part of it is they’ve just grown up a little bit, they’ve gotten a little stronger and faster, and part of it is they’ve just really committed themselves.”

At the very least, the Miners are more than ready to finally run a race again and see how they measure up against other schools after a long offseason and a delayed start to the season. Park City’s team decided to run a 3-mile race by itself at the Olympic Oval in Kearns just to keep the legs moving after one of the meet cancellations. Cuttitta isn’t too concerned about the number of races the Miners will run before the state championship, as his worries in the past have been about racing too much.

“It’s good to get that first race out of the way because then you can adjust and maybe change some things up and the first race may or may not go how you want it to,” he said. “Hopefully we can get that one under our belt and start making adjustments from there.”