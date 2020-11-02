Miners dominate in playoff victory, but tougher competition awaits in quarterfinals

Park City's Kirby Baynes stiff-arms an Ogden defender Friday at Dozier Field. The Miners defeated the Tigers 52-12 in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

In the Park City High School football team’s first playoff game of the year, the Miners steamrolled the Ogden Tigers 52-12 to advance to the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Earlier in the season, Park City beat Ogden in similar fashion, a result that was in the minds of the Miners. The players knew in the first couple of minutes that they could beat the Tigers.

“We knew that we waxed them last time, so we wanted to come out there and not give them any hope,” senior Seth Warner said.

The Miners did just that, dashing to a 73-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game for an early 7-0 lead.

After that quick score, Park City continued to pile on the points, finding themselves with a 38-0 lead at halftime. They finished the Tigers off in the third quarter by stretching the lead to 52-0.

“It’s always nice to get a big lead so you can get some guys out early,” coach Josh Montzingo said. “Hopefully, that keeps us fresh again for next week, and we can make sure everybody is ready to play.”

Many Park City players were able to rest in the final quarter, keeping them healthy for their matchup next week at Ridgeline. Ridgeline, the No. 4 seed in Class 4A, won its first playoff game with the same amount of ease as the Miners, notching a 64-13 win over Cedar Valley.

When asked about the matchup against Ridgeline, both Warner and Montzingo said they knew that the fifth-seeded Miners have a tough game ahead. But they also said they have no doubt that Park City will be ready.

“We got a lot of work to do this week, but we’re going to get it done, and we’ll be ready,” Warner said.

The goal is to finish the season on top and give the seniors as many games as possible. Even with that goal in mind, Montzingo refuses to get caught looking too far into the future.

“One week at a time. We’re going to go out and try to get this next one, and if we get that one, we’ll work on the next week,” Montzingo said.

Although Warner understands the importance of each week, he also knows the team has been working the whole season to return to the state title game, where the Miners lost last season.

The quarterfinal game is scheduled to take place Friday at 6 p.m. at Ridgeline. The Miners are looking to take the next step toward the final goal.

“The expectation is a championship,” Warner said. “That’s it.”