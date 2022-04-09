Miners down Murray in double-overtime thriller

The threat of penalty kicks loomed in the air at Dozier Field Friday evening as the minutes and seconds ticked away in double overtime. The Park City High School boys soccer team was deadlocked at one with a strong Murray team, and the Miners were in a similar situation a week earlier against Brighton. They lost that game in a penalty-kick shootout, so the Miners were hoping to close out Murray before time expired in double overtime.

Sophomore David Dellenbach, called up from the junior varsity team, became Park City’s unlikely hero. With just a few minutes left in double overtime, the Miners won the ball along the sideline on the right side of the field and worked it to senior Cameron McLaughlin. McLaughlin dribbled toward the goal before dropping a pass to Dellenbach at the top of the 18-yard box. Dellenbach fired a low shot toward the opposite post that beat a sprawling Murray goalkeeper and rippled the back of the net. Park City players emptied the bench and mobbed Dellenbach to celebrate a big win. Dellenbach’s first-ever varsity goal couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I told the bench, ‘Give me four minutes, I’m going to score,’” Dellenbach said. “I asked coach if I could go in, he said yes. Just second touch, I scored, so it was pretty crazy.”

Dellenbach’s late game-winning goal snapped a three-game skid in region play for the Miners, and it came against a Murray team that is among the best in the state, according to RPI. Park City improved to 4-4, and the Miners landed a big win after three consecutive one-goal losses to regional opponents.

“We’ve been on the other side of it, and it’s hard to stay motivated when that happens a couple times,” Park City coach Anthony DiCicco said. “Our Skyline game, we lost with 30 minutes left to play because of lightning. We had the penalties here (against Brighton). So to come out on the other side of it against what I view to be a very, very good Murray team, obviously, it feels good. And I’m really proud of our boys tonight, they got rewarded for their work.”

Park City trailed early when a tackle inside the Miners’ 18-yard box near the goal line was enough for the referee to call a foul. Murray converted on the penalty kick to take the lead in the first 10 minutes of the game. The Miners equalized when senior Harrison Polychronis’ long throw-in into the box took a deflection and wound up in the back of the net with just over 10 minutes left in the half.

And then the two teams couldn’t find another goal, though it wasn’t for a lack of trying. Park City goalkeeper Alex Robb made a few big saves in the second half, and Murray missed another penalty kick over the net. Robb ended up denying another prime scoring chance for the Spartans in the first overtime period to help set the stage for Dellenbach’s moment of glory.

Friday’s win gave the Miners a jolt of energy and a huge morale boost heading into the second half of the regional schedule. The Miners know they can hang with anyone in Region 6, but wins like the one on Friday help confirm that.

“Beating a good team is always a good feeling because you know that you’re there, you can beat those teams, you can beat any team you play against,” junior Evan Tsandes said. “When it comes down to it, soccer’s a crazy game, and it can go either way. So, we just have to stay consistent and keep improving in practice, and I think we can do really well this next half of the season.”