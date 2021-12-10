Miners experiment in dual meet loss to Skyline

The literal busloads of Skyline athletes that arrived at the Park City Aquatic Center gave Park City swimming coach Jacob Beach a good idea of what his Miners were up against. He estimated that Skyline brought 113 athletes to Thursday’s dual meet compared to Park City’s 40.

It wasn’t a surprise, then, when Skyline scored wins over both Park City teams, with the Miners girls team losing 146-131 and the boys trailing 178-87. However, it did give the Miners an opportunity to experiment while swimming against the Eagles, whose boys team finished third and girls team fourth at last year’s state championships.

“They’re a big team, so we had a lot of people who signed up for different events, which is awesome,” Beach said. “We weren’t expecting to win the meet overall, but it was a lot more competitive than I was expecting, so a lot of credit goes to the swimmers.”

Beach had a lot of obstacles to navigate through on Thursday in addition to Skyline’s larger roster. One of the best swimmers on the team, junior Sara Wall, missed the meet while swimming at a club meet, according to Beach. Several athletes also had to make it back to Park City High School to play in a holiday concert, so Beach loaded the early events to give them enough time to swim and perform.

“They were swimming a lot of off-stuff, but it was intentional,” he said. “I want them to enjoy other aspects of being a student, whether that be music or other sports. So that’s part of the reason the meet was kind of loaded on the front end.”

Despite all of the adversity, Park City’s girls team still gave Skyline a run for its money. The Miners swept the 100-yard freestyle with freshman Gretchen Lane, junior Kathleen Evans and junior Calla Troxel taking the top three spots, in that order. Park City also received standout performances from first-place 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams as well as junior Abby Dietrichson taking first place in the 500-yard freestyle.

“It means we have a solid girls team with a lot of depth,” Beach said. “It means we’re a deep team, it means we’re competitive. The fact that our relays are this competitive without a couple of fast swimmers being on them — Sara particularly — says a lot about the women’s team. They stepped up and won a race and they hit every swim with a lot of vigor.”

Beach approached Thursday’s meet as more of an experiment or practice instead of expecting his team to win outright. Some swimmers raced in events they don’t normally race in, but Beach is hoping that expanding their scope will benefit both teams down the road. The more events that the Miners can have success in, the more events they can swim and score points in at the state championships.

“I have them sign up for their own events, so for them to want to swim those events tells me that they’re wanting to get better, wanting to expand what they’re capable of and some other things,” Beach said. “I’m proud of them for doing that to broaden their scope of what they’re capable of doing, which means we’ll be able to fill out meets.”

While Thursday’s meet goes down as a loss for both teams, there were still plenty of wins for Park City’s swimming program.

“I told them this meet is going to be like a practice, this type of meet is the best practice you can get to prepare for later on — championship meets, regions and states,” Beach said. “To not have high expectations, take away all of the good stuff and leave what happened in the pool in the pool.”