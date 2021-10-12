Miners fall short of qualifying for states to end season

Park City High School senior Will Agnew putts on the third hole at the Park City Golf Club during a tournament in September. Agnew qualified for the state tournament as an individual, though the Miners fell short of qualifying.

Park Record file photo

Park City senior Will Agnew knew the writing was on the wall after he carded a quadruple bogey on the 15th hole at the Class 5A boys golf state tournament at The Oaks at Spanish Fork. Agnew had a nightmarish day on the course on Oct. 4, and at that point he knew that he was going to miss the cut, which wouldn’t be the ride off into the sunset he imagined. Miners coach George Murphy sat down with Agnew at the 16th hole just to try to calm him down.

“I just said, ‘Hey, man, it’s going to be OK, put it into perspective, it’s high school golf,’” Murphy said. “I know you have put a lot of time into this sport and you’ve taken it seriously and done a great job with it. I know you feel bad about not ending it right, kind of how you wanted to end it, but just know that you’re still loved by your parents, they still love and support you no matter what.”

Agnew, who qualified for the state tournament as an individual as one of the top golfers in Region 6, posted a 12-over 84 on the first day of the two-day tournament to miss the cut. Park City also failed to qualify for the tournament as a team, finishing as the school with the best average differential to not make it. The Miners failing to qualify for the state tournament is a far cry from its 11-year dynasty or even its top-three finishes in the last two state tournaments.

“Honestly, I’m taking everything positive away from it that I can, I don’t take any negatives away from it,” Murphy said. “Even though we missed state, sometimes it’s not all about winning, look at how far our team came from the early struggles in the season.”

Park City had the challenge of trying to replace four seniors who were on the 2020 team that finished second in the state. Agnew and fellow senior Gordy Crofts were the only ones with varsity experience, and there were growing pains, especially early in the season. Struggles at Old Mill and Bonneville sank the team early, but the Miners rebounded down the stretch to finish fourth in the region standings.

“The only thing really that is kind of disappointing is that I couldn’t take those other four besides Will and Gordy to states to get some experience,” Murphy said. “Just to get the feel for it, what it’s like to play at state, the pressure. And then to come back next year, 2022, with state experience and they know how it is, they’ve been there, so that’s what kind of hurts a little bit more.”

Agnew and Crofts graduating are huge losses for the Miners heading into next year, but the hope is that younger players like junior Aiden Taylor, sophomore Robby Harman and freshman Lucas Sweeney can take this year’s experience and use it to be even better next year.

“They were very disappointed, almost in depression like I was,” Murphy said. “It was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Park City High School did not make the state tournament, we cannot let that happen again.’ And hopefully they take that as something a lot more personal and they make that their goal.”