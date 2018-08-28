Miners fall to Grizzlies 33-6

The Friday night football game between the Park City Miners and the Logan Grizzlies did not end the way the Miners wanted it to. When time ran out on the clock at Dozier Field the Grizzlies won 33-6, giving the Miners a 0-2 overall record for the season so far.

"Everything kind of was against us," said sophomore Kirby Baynes, the Miners' loan scorer.

Over the night, the Miners had three touchdowns called back – all of them scored by junior running back Mark McCurdy.

The Grizzlies gained scoring opportunities via two interceptions and by recovering a Park City fumble on the Miners' own 20 yard line.

Logan capitalized on nearly every chance the team was given, with the exception of a near-complete offensive drive in the third quarter, when the Miners repelled them from their 5-yard line, thanks largely to tackles by junior Chase Johansen.

Park City coach Josh Montzingo credited the Logan quarterback Jonny Parkinson for a game well played. He said the senior and the team's receivers are known threats in Class 4A.

"The coach has done a fantastic job with them," Montzingo said. "He's really got the offense humming, and they're quite a bit bigger than us, and they play hard."

As for his own team, Montzingo said the Miners' running game was working well, citing the three touchdowns that were called back. Two were nullified for holding, while the other was for an illegal alignment.

Montzingo added that he felt two of the holding calls that negated the touchdowns were dubious, saying he could not find them, even with the benefit of video footage.

He said those calls hurt the Miners not only on the scoreboard, but by allowing Logan to take bigger risks in subsequent plays by draining McCurdy's energy.

"The poor guy ran all over the place and didn't get much credit," the coach said.

Going forward, Montzingo said the team would work on its passing game, which yielded a total of 46 passing yards. The Grizzlies – known as a passing team – had 201.

"But make no mistake – we're a running team," Montzingo added. "And, hopefully we won't have those (touchdowns) called back in the future, and we can keep those runs going."

The team's most successful run of the night was an 80-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Baynes in the 4th quarter.

"I didn't really think much about it," Baynes said. "The ball popped out and I picked it up and just ran for my life."

The Miners will start conference play on Sept. 14, when they face Ben Lomond on Dozier Field. But first, the Miners will travel to Kamas to play against the Wildcats this Friday. Kamas won the Class 2A state championship last season and is currently 2-0. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.