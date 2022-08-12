Miners fight hard but suffer first loss of season against Springville

Late in Park City’s girls soccer team’s match against Springville Thursday afternoon, sophomore Lauren Kindt dribbled the ball down the right flank and attempted to cross it to a teammate in the box.

Instead, she found the back of the net.

Kindt’s cross swung toward the net, and its high loft meant that it was well out of the reach of Springville’s goalkeeper. The ball rang off the inside of the back post and found its way into the net for a Park City goal.

“That was supposed to be a cross – a horrible cross, worst one I’ve probably ever had – but it worked out,” Kindt said. “It’s just a moment where you have faith for the rest of the game. And even when there’s three minutes left, it’s just one of those things when you know the team can come back and be better and score the next goal, make it 2-2, possibly make it 2-3. It feels really good to boost the team up.”

Kindt’s tally late in the second half pulled the Miners within a goal, but they couldn’t find an equalizer in a 2-1 loss to the Red Devils. Thursday was Park City’s first home game of the season. The Miners started the season 2-0 with dominant wins over Provo (4-0) and Cottonwood (5-0), and their season will continue with home games against Sky View on Saturday and Brighton on Monday.

The opening kickoff was pushed back after signs of thunder and lightning in the area. But once the match started, Springville scored the game’s first goal off a deflection midway through the first half before doubling its lead in the second half. Kindt’s tally gave the Miners life, and they kept the pressure on the Red Devils in search of a game-tying goal. Park City couldn’t cash in again, but it was the kind of game the Miners felt they needed after their first two matches.

“I think we’re doing really well,” senior goalkeeper Ruby Richards said. “I think we’re progressing in our forming a team and learning how to play together. I think that we can really learn from this and come out in our region games hard.”

Kindt’s goal was also her first-ever varsity goal. Her effort put Park City back in the game, and that’s exactly what Park City coach Anthony DiCicco is looking for out of his younger players.

“This is an important part of the overall evolution of the program is to have a player like Lauren get some minutes in a game like this because she and Abby (Hanton) and Sutton (Hull), they are the future of the program, (and) Piper (Hastings)” he said. “These are all sophomores who need to be in situations like this in order to learn from them.”

But it wasn’t just the goal that impressed DiCicco. Her work away from the ball and throughout the match drew praise from her coach.

“Obviously, we’ll take a fortuitous goal when it comes, but I thought Lauren had a fantastic game,” DiCicco said. “Especially in the first half, her commitment to our defensive scheme was stellar, and it tells me that she’s internalizing what we’re doing in training. And she’s definitely evolving as a player. Really proud of her and proud of the group as a whole.”

There’s also something to be said about using a goal as a confidence booster. It’s not always easy being a sophomore playing against older players, and the first three games have helped Kindt believe she belongs playing those minutes.

“It was definitely a motivation booster, that’s for sure,” she said. “Coming into the game, I was super nervous, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you’ll be fine.’ I’m like, ‘They’re mostly happy nerves. Like, mostly.

“But that’s something when it’s just, like, you know where you belong.”

Kindt had her opportunities to score her first varsity goal before Thursday, but she made the most of another chance on Thursday when the Miners desperately needed a goal. The Miners might not have won against Springville, but getting her first goal in that fashion made it a small victory.

“We played other teams, and it was goal after goal,” Kindt said. “And I was pushing and wanted one so badly. I had an assist to Rikki (Davis), the center back who was playing up there. And then just getting that first one felt really good.”