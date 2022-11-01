Miners finish season fifth at state championships

Park City High School’s club mountain bike team competed at the Utah High School Cycling League’s state championships in St. George on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 and finished in fifth place.

However, Park City coach Chris Best is excited about the program’s future.

“Things are tightening up at the front end of things,” Best said. “The crazy part is we did it with mostly sophomores and juniors. We had a couple high-placed seniors, but I think really just one or two. We pretty much come back with the same team intact for next year, just faster and more of them. I think next year looks really good for us, honestly.”

The Miners matched last year’s fifth-place finish, but they have started to narrow the gap between themselves and the top three teams. Park City finished just 16 points behind third-place Corner Canyon, compared to trailing third-place American Fork by 52 last year. Park City also had seven top-10 finishes this year in St. George.

The varsity girls race was a big one for the Miners, who had three riders finish in the top 20 of the 82-rider event. Abigail Pruyn capped off a stellar season with a fourth-place result, while Kaya Patterson and Talise Larsh came in ninth and 17th, respectively. Bridget Lane also finished in the top 30, crossing the finish line in 27th. Best was also impressed with how Patterson handled the high winds during the race.

“That whole squad, they were in the top third of the field – they crushed it,” Best said. “Kaya, she just rode a tactically brilliant race using the wind to her advantage, That was pretty cool to see. We don’t teach that, she just knew what to do.”

Park City also had a few standout performances in the JV divisions. Addisyn Lundberg led the Miners in the JV A girls race with a third-place finish, and Lauren Biglow captured the JV B girls state title. William Hanley also scored a third-place finish in the JV B boys race.

“(Addisyn) petitioned up from freshman, got third,” Best said. “As a freshman, that’s a pretty stellar performance on her part.”

Best is looking forward to seeing next year’s varsity squad. With so many talented underclassmen, he believes it’ll be big and fast.

“This sport’s a little different than other high-school sports,” he said. “It’s less than five percent of the riders will ever actually race varsity. It’s very, very selective just because it is that hard and the riders of that level. It’s going to be fun next year seeing us out there with A) a big varsity squad and B) one that’s pretty fast.”

Park City also took home some individual region awards. Best won Coach of the Year, Heather Sims won Volunteer of the Year and Molly-Mae Sims took home a “Spread the Stoke” award for making racing fun. All of that makes Best feel like the program is heading in the right direction.

“To get all three of those at the same time, it just kind of drove the point home what we’ve been trying to do with this team,” Best said. “For me personally, I know the kids would love to win a state championship, but for me personally, that was as big a win as anything.”