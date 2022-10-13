Miners finish sixth, but future looks bright

Park City’s boys golf team wrapped up its season on Tuesday with a sixth-place finish at the Class 5A state tournament at Oquirrh Hills.

A difficult second day set the Miners back, and they finished five strokes back of fifth-place East and 29 behind first-place Skyline. Freshman Rawson Hardy was the Miners’ highest finisher in a tie for 15th place at four over, while senior Aiden Taylor wrapped up his high-school career in a tie for 19th at six over as Park City’s second-best finisher.

“I’m not upset, I’m more disappointed because I know they’re disappointed and how they could have played, the potential to score a lot better on Day 2,” Park City coach George Murphy said. “All six of them shot in the 70s on Day 2, which was solid. It’s not a bad showing, it’s just to compete at that level in 5A, we’ve got to shoot lower scores to compete with the teams that are up there, like Skyline or Olympus.”

Park City was in a tie for fifth place as a team after Day 1 on Monday with a 294. However, that score shot up to a 309 on Tuesday, which saw higher scores for virtually every team. That was enough for East to surpass the Miners on the final day. Hardy had a team-best 71 on Day 1, and sophomore Lucas Sweeney led the Miners on Day 2 with a 76.

A year after missing out on the state tournament, the Miners hit the reset button in 2022. Taylor and Riley Mulholland were the only two seniors in Park City’s six-man team for the state tournament, and everyone was playing at state for the first time.

“Proud of the kids, they played their hearts out,” Murphy said. “Aiden, as a senior, really wanted it. Kind of tough to see him in tears on the last hole. He felt it right there. Some of them don’t feel it until after the tournament’s long gone and days or weeks pass – like, ‘Oh my gosh, that was it.’ He felt it, and it was there. It was the end. I know he wanted to play better, but he played great both days.

“Riley, our other senior, he shot (83) Day 1, he comes back and shoots 79 (on Day 2). He improved, and those kids held it together.”

But the future looks bright for Park City’s boys golf program. In addition to a competitive JV team, Park City sent three sophomores – Ty Brady, Sam Hunt and Sweeney – and a freshman in Hardy to the state tournament. Murphy has high hopes for Hardy.

“He’s a good enough player to win this thing individually – he was this year, and Aiden, too,” Murphy said. “But I’m really excited to see what he can do over the offseason, and he’s going to play at a bunch of national tournaments and big events that get him fine-tuned and ready. So, I’m excited to see what he can do next year. Also, the leadership role that he might bring in next year as a sophomore.”

The same goes for Park City’s sophomores heading into their junior season.

“Some of these sophomores stepped up with Sam and Lucas and kind of showing what they did at state,” Murphy said. “They proved that they totally belong and help this team, so they kept us together. Ty (Brady) as well. So, that core group right there, super excited for them.”

Like last year, Park City will miss the veteran presence and leadership of its seniors heading into 2023, but this year’s experience at state will help its underclassmen immensely.

“I kind of have a feeling, I think maybe they’re thinking, ‘Gosh, I hope I play well,’” Murphy said. “Next year, I don’t think it’s going to be that. I think next year, it’s going to be like, ‘Let’s go get this. I’m expecting myself to play well. Let’s go out and actually do it.’”