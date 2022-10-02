Miners finish third at state tournament

Park City’s girls tennis team was in a tie for second place entering the second and final day of the Class 5A state tournament on Saturday at Liberty Park with an outside chance at taking a run at the title.

All four remaining Park City positions were the lower seeds in their respective semifinal matchups, but if the Miners sprang a couple of upsets, they’d be in the conversation.

But Park City’s season came to an end early on Saturday after all four positions were eliminated in the semifinals. The Miners’ 27 points put them in third place behind first-place Olympus (56) and runner-up Woods Cross (45).

“We had pretty high expectations, but I would say there’s some really good tennis players in Utah,” Park City assistant coach Bradley Smith said. “There’s some great competition. So, I’m very happy with the girls’ performance.”

Senior Elle Martin was very familiar with what it felt like to play in the state semifinals of the first singles bracket. Martin had made it that far the previous two years, only to lose both times. The senior had an opportunity to write a different story in her final state tournament.

Martin squared off against Brighton freshman Avery Olsen for the third time this season. Martin took the first set, but it wasn’t meant to be for the Park City senior. Both players were at the top of their game, but it was Olsen who pulled out the 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 win. Martin lost just three matches all season, and all three were to Olsen.

“It was a tough match,” Martin said. “I played really well the first set and then kind of mentally struggled the next two sets. But overall, it was a good match.”

“We held our own out there,” she added. “We all did what we had to. Even the matches that we lost, we went down fighting, so that’s all you can ask for.”

Meanwhile, junior Reagan Harrison was in a fiercely contested semifinal match against Elisabeth Carter of Olympus. Harrison came back from dropping the first set to take the second and force a third set. The junior took the lead in the third set and needed to win just one more game to move on to the finals. However, Carter came back and won the match 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

“Think about this: Reagan plays tennis three months a year,” Smith said. “Nine months a year, she’s a ski racer and doing dry-land training. And she lost in the semifinals of the state championship at second singles as a part-time tennis player. That’s pretty freaking awesome. She should hold her head high.”

Senior Olivia Tarmina and Park City’s first doubles pairing of senior Alysa Inglish and freshman Mia Jamrich met similar fates. Tarmina fell to eventual state champion Emi Dowdell of Olympus 6-1, 6-2 in third singles, and Inglish and Jamrich couldn’t pull off upsets in back-to-back matches in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to second-seeded Timpview.

“It was a really good season,” Tarmina said. “I’m proud of how everyone played. We came out super strong, getting most of our team in the semis. And then today, we all had super hard matches. We lost, but we all showed up and we played how we wanted to play. I was really proud of everybody.”

Once it set in that everyone’s season was over, the Miners shared some emotional hugs with each other. Two of Park City’s three varsity singles spots were held by seniors, as were half of both doubles teams. It might not have been the ending they were all hoping for, but it goes to show how close everyone was with each other off the court.

“It was really nice that we all kind of shared this moment,” Inglish said. “I feel like it’s a really big milestone, and it’s an end of a chapter. So, it’s bittersweet, for sure.”