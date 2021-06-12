Miners football starts summer preparations for bump up to Class 5A

Park City High School varsity football offensive line coach John McCurdy, right, coaches players Tuesday during the beginning of summer conditioning at Dozier Field.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Park City High School football coach Josh Montzingo is no stranger to classification changes.

He was an assistant at Park City when the Miners were in Class 3A and took the helm when they were in Class 3AA. He then guided them through a transition into Class 4A, and now he’ll have to do it again.

As Park City grows, the Miners keep moving up the ranks. Park City competed in Class 5A in most sports starting with the 2019-20 school year, but the 2021 season will be the football team’s first season in Class 5A following four years in Class 4A. After a 4-7 debut in 2017, the Miners went 31-8 in the last three seasons, including a 13-1 run to the state championship game in 2019.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to play some pretty great competition, we’ll see great athletes every week, great coaches,” Montzingo said. “It’ll just be a change of pace playing some new teams week in, week out. We’re looking forward to the excitement of something new.”

This week, the Miners kicked off their summer offseason program to gear up for the new challenge that awaits them in Class 5A. They’ll be in Region 6 with Brighton, East, Highland, Murray, Olympus and Skyline.

Players will be lifting weights three days a week with seven-on-seven practice on two other days. This offseason will also be much more like a normal summer compared to last year during the pandemic.

“God willing, we’ll stay healthy this year and we just kind of keep plugging along,” Montzingo said. “You know, we’re out there more like a regular summer, which is fun.”

Aiding the transition into Class 5A will be a star-studded senior class.

Park City has three seniors who are among the top 40 recruits in Utah’s class of 2022, according to recruiting website 247Sports: Carson Tabaracci and twins Max and Sam Alford.

Tabaracci rushed for 728 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and added another 131 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. As a three-star athlete, he’s received offers from Stanford, Utah, BYU, USC and UCLA, among others. Tabaracci also spent some time at quarterback, safety and linebacker last season.

Max Alford was the team’s leading rusher with 1,020 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 448 yards and four touchdowns. Sam Alford hauled in 15 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns.

But it’s Park City’s strength and experience on the offensive line that has Montzingo most excited.

“We’re going to be about as big as we’ve ever been on that line this year,” he said. “Luke McCurdy kind of anchoring that one, he can play every spot up there on the line, which is a nice luxury to have. Jesse Helton and Ian Morris, you know, some senior size and leadership right there is going to be really nice to have.”

This offseason, Montzingo is stressing the ability to adapt to any scenario and think on the fly as the Miners combat challenges in their new classification.

“I think just recognizing that’s something we’ll go through for the first year, especially as we get to know coaches and coaching staffs because we don’t have a bunch of film on them and them on us,” Montzingo said. “So we have that same advantage. You know, I think we have at least an understanding of what we’re getting into a little bit.”