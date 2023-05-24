 Miners girls lacrosse: They’ve done it — on to the title match! | ParkRecord.com
The Park City High School Miners girls lacrosse team faced the Wasatch Wasps in the 5A semifinal match on Tuesday at Westminster College — and the Miners came through like champs, downing the Wasps 15-4. They will go on to play for the title on Thursday at Zions Bank Stadium, scheduled for 8 p.m., when they’ll face the Olympus Titans in a rematch of last year’s title game (which the Titans won). Miners No. 6 Chuck Iacobelli, shown, shoots in the first half while No. 13, Lilly Hunt, signals the goal.
David Jackson/Park Record

