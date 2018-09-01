Miners girls soccer now 3-0 in region after beating Tooele in home shutout

Volleyball

The Miners volleyball team took on Skyridge in a four-set non-conference match last Tuesday, losing 3-1. The Miners, who won the Class 4A state championship last season, won their first set 23-25, before dropping three to the 5A team 25-22, 25-12, and 25-23.

"We wanted to see how we stack up against the best of the best in the state, and I thought we played really well," coach Matt Carlson said. "Although we didn't come away with the W, I feel like we're starting at a really nice launching point."

Carlson said he thought the team is starting better now than where they finished after the state tournament last season, with a core of starters including 4A MVP Emily Smith and all-state outside hitter Grace Wiczek.

"Last year we played Skyridge and they swept us on their home court," Carlson added.

The Miners will play their first conference match of the season against Stansbury on Tuesday, at home, at 3:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Girls' Soccer

The Miners girls soccer team beat Tooele 3-0 at home on Wednesday, continuing the Miners' conference winning streak, which sits at 3-0.

Coach Micaela Carriel said the team continues to improve, and that it played its best full game so far against Tooele.

Sophomore midfielder Megan Lusher scored two goals, while junior forward Stephanie Burnham scored one.

"We were able to play our style of game, which was great to see," Carriel said. "We are a connecting team; we like to connect our passes, and what I've really enjoyed watching is how their patience has grown on the field. They're not forcing the play, but waiting for their moment to attack. It's nice that it's coming together."

The Miners will play their fourth conference game of the season against Bonneville at Washington Terrace on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.