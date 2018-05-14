Miners girls take first in Region 11 in both track and golf

Park City High School girls golf and track both competed in their Region 11 meets this week.

Grace Donahue drains an eagle put on Hole 2 at Schneiter's Riverside Golf Course in Ogden. The girls golf team took first in Region 11 by winning the last two tournaments by 28 and 20 strokes, which put them in a substantial lead over Stansbury, which finished second. Grace Donahue finished first in Region 11 followed by teammate McKenzie Schow in second. Freshman Josie Marshall finished sixth, Sage Roberts took ninth and Claire Palmer took 10th. The team is getting ready for the Class 4A state championship tournament in St. George on Wednesday and Thursday.

Members of the girls track team stand on top of a podium at Ben Lomond High School after the team took first in Region 11. The boys team took fourth.

The Class 4A state track championship will take place on Thursday and Friday at Brigham Young University.