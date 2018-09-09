Miners gym floors revamped for simpler, cleaner look

The Park City High School volleyball team played its first region game of the season on Tuesday, taking on the Stansbury Stallions on the Miners' newly repainted court.

In fact, both of Park City's gym floors were refinished over the summer by Norman Sports Floors out of Altamont.

Over the course of two weeks, the wood floors were sanded down, giving them the appearance of new wood, then repainted with designs approved by basketball head coach Mike Doleac.

"We wanted the court to be the primary thing people are looking, at not the key," Doleac said, adding that the guiding principle for the design was to "just keep it clean."

The end result features thinner lines delineating court boundaries, with basketball lines getting the heaviest reduction. The sidelines for basketball, which were over two feet wide, were reduced to 4 inches wide.

Both courts also now have the iconic Miners crossed picks emblem in the center, and lines for two auxiliary basketball courts that run the width of the gym, allowing the team and physical education classes to play two games at once in each gym.

Recommended Stories For You

One of the facilities has also been painted with pickleball lines, though Sheetz said the courts are strictly for P.E. classes and aren't fit for pickleball tournaments.

Joe Norman, owner of Norman Sports Floors, said normally his team refinishes Park City's courts twice a year to keep them shining – once in summer, once in winter. But after years of multiple coats, those finishes build up to the point where the floors look dirty and the lines dim.

"You can't even see that it's a wood floor under it at some point," he said. "We go in with a sander, take all the finish off and take it down to where it's basically new wood again."

The process of resurfacing can be done up to nine times before it starts compromising the floorboards, Norman said. He added that the PCHS floors are "not near the end of their lives" and have an estimated two or three more resurfaces in them, a process priced around $15,000 per gym floor.

Norman said the new, thinner line scheme will keep the floors looking new longer.

"There's not a lot of paint to get dingy looking," he explained. "The more paint you put on, over time, the more it tends to look dingy looking."

A less-painted area means fewer chances for buffing errors and cracks that form along board seams.

Athletic Director Jamie Sheetz said the company also fixed "dead" spots in the floor.

"We had a couple ones where we put a ball down and it didn't come up as much," he said.

Since the floor's resurfacing, Sheetz said he has heard positive responses from players and staff.

"Hopefully we can keep it looking good," he said.