Miners’ hard work pays off in win over Real Salt Lake Academy

After the ball was played back to Real Salt Lake Academy’s goalkeeper at the other end of the field, Park City High School junior Evangelos Tsandes sprinted from midfield to pressure the goalkeeper. As the goalkeeper hesitated with the ball at his feet and looked for an open teammate, Tsandes saw his opportunity. He stole the ball, took a touch and calmly slotted it into the wide-open net.

Tsandes’ tally midway through the second half proved to be decisive. It was the only goal in a 1-0 win for Park City’s boys soccer team Wednesday. The Miners improved to 2-0 with two wins at home in three days ahead of their first region game against Olympus March 18.

“It’s huge to win against a school that’s known for their soccer, it’s a big win,” Tsandes said. “This is our element, so to win in our element’s pretty cool. Our hard work paid off for the win, so it feels great.”

Park City earned its second straight clean sheet to start the season by suffocating the Griffins’ attack, with one exception. Real Salt Lake Academy drew a penalty in the opening minutes but failed to score when the ensuing attempt missed the net. After that, the Miners stayed organized and kept the Griffins away from the goal.

Part of what made Park City’s defense so successful was its relentless effort whenever the Miners lost the ball. Park City wasn’t afraid to pressure the Griffins to win the ball back in its attacking half. While that approach only turned into one goal for the Miners, it ultimately disrupted the Griffins enough to prevent them from creating anything dangerous.

“We haven’t had a lot of training sessions, but it’s something that we’ve been layering in as a defensive arrow in the quiver, so very happy to see not only the goal, but several other opportunities created from the press that we were able to apply through our press,” Park City coach Anthony DiCicco said. “It’s something we’ll continue to work on and not something that we do 100% of the time, but something that can be very effective for us in creating chances and leading to some goals.”

Tsandes’ goal was the payoff for the Miners’ hard work throughout the entire match. It would have been easy for him to catch his breath on a frigid, snowy day instead of sprinting down the field to put the heat on the goalkeeper. But his hustle was rewarded with the game-winning goal and praised by his coach following the game.

“Evan has an engine, he’s a tremendous workhorse for us in the middle, whether it’s on the ball, working off the ball, winning 50-50 balls,” DiCicco said. “He had two assists in the game Monday, got his goal today, so a great start to the campaign for him, no question.”

Park City has also enjoyed having home-field advantage in its first two games of the season and forcing opponents to adjust to the lower temperatures and, in Wednesday’s case, plenty of snow. It hasn’t made for the best playing conditions, but it’s helped the Miners generate some confidence defending their home turf heading into their first season of Region 6 play.

“I think we’re confident,” Tsandes said. “We definitely have some good opponents coming up, but I think they’ll be good games, and I think that we’ll pull out some good wins.”