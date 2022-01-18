Miners head into final stretch looking to continue upward trajectory

Park City junior Ralph Fiscus celebrates during the Miners’ meet with Corner Canyon earlier this season. Park City is gearing up for the postseason, which starts in February.

David Jackson/Park Record

It will be over a month since the last time Park City High School’s swimming and diving teams have competed at home when they dive into the pool at the Park City Aquatic Center against Brighton on Wednesday. The Miners will enjoy finally getting to stay home for a meet after three straight road contests.

Park City has three more events before the region and state meets in February. The Miners will visit rival Wasatch next Tuesday and then host Olympus the next day.

“They’re going to be against some pretty good teams,” Miners coach Jacob Beach said. “Brighton’s a pretty solid high school team, and then I would say Olympus is the strongest in our region, so it’ll be two fun meets against two good teams.”

This final stretch for the Miners comes at a time when they’re trying to be in the best shape possible heading into the postseason. The results of individual meets don’t matter to Beach and his teams as much as everyone improving their times.

“We’re going to start to taper down and hopefully once we’re rested and shaved and suited up, I’m looking to hopefully hit personal best times for a majority of the team members,” Beach said. “I don’t really focus on where we’re placing at state or anything, I really just want them to have a personal best at the end of the season, that’s what my aim is.”

Beach said that his teams are in a good position to accomplish that goal. He added that they have been having more intense practices lately but will delve into more sprinting and racing strategy ahead of the region and state meets.

Park City has received quality performances so far from its talented junior class, including Sara Wall and Abby Dietrichson on the girls side and Ralph Fiscus for the boys. Wall, in particular, is one of the top swimmers in Class 5A in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle. Additionally, the Miners have had stellar swims from freshmen like Gretchen Lane and Sebastian Wrona.

“I think we’re a young team, a developing team,” Beach said. “We have a lot of multisport athletes who swimming isn’t their top priority, but I think I’ve given them a new insight to swimming. They enjoy the competition side of it and also the training side of it. It might not be their No. 1 priority, but I think they’re enjoying it in their ‘offseason’ sport.”

As the swimming season heats up, Park City is focused on being the best version of itself for when it counts. The hope is that it will lead to individual and team success come February.

“We’re in that part of the season where we start to prepare for regions and for states,” Beach said. “We have a couple swimmers in the top 10 and even the top five for our region right now. So, we’re looking to taper those guys for state and hopefully looking to qualify a couple more at the region meet.”