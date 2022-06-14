Miners head into summer ready to work

Brayden Beyer runs with the ball during Monday’s practice. Beyer, a rising senior, finished the 2021 season second on the team in tackles.

David Jackson/Park Record

On an overcast evening that soon featured plenty of rain, Park City High School’s football team took the field in the early stages of summer workouts at Dozier Field.

Summer break just started, but the Miners already have their sights set on next season. Park City is looking to take another step forward after last year’s 5-6 campaign. After moving up a classification, the Miners earned their first-ever playoff win at the Class 5A level in their first season last year. If the Miners are to take that next step, they know that they need a strong, productive summer.

“It’s always fun, it’s always a good start,” Park City coach Josh Montzingo said. “Everybody’s excited to get back out. You manage the vacations of people off and on, but so does everybody else. It’s just been a good time to get back together again.”

There’s an early emphasis on speed, explosiveness and strength for Park City this offseason. Montzingo and his team now know what to expect every week in Class 5A, but that hasn’t dramatically changed how the Miners approach the offseason.

“We’re not going to try to be bigger than everybody in (Class) 5A,” Montzingo said. “We’re going to lift, we’re going to work on our speed and our athletic ability, we’re going to work on our skills. Same as we would otherwise.”

Montzingo believes that the Miners will pass the ball “more than ever before” with a smaller team this upcoming season. Park City has gotten a small taste of what that could look like playing at seven-versus-seven tournaments this summer. Early signs are promising, with the Miners coming back from a tournament over the weekend.

“We saw some guys that could step up in the face of some adversity and get better and some guys who really just showed some skills that we weren’t sure they quite had at times,” Montzingo said. “Kind of managing just being together and having fun and building some bonds.”

Montzingo pointed out a few standouts early in the offseason as well.

“We got Joseph (Eldridge), this is kind of his game, seven-on-seven,” he said. “Mason Grover has been doing a fantastic job. Our first week a couple weeks ago, Will McCurdy lit it up and Matt DeMarco. We’ve just got a plethora of guys who are doing a lot of good things right now.”

If speed is the name of the game for the Miners, they’ve chosen well. McCurdy and DeMarco were half of a 4×100 relay team that won a state title for the boys track-and-field team last month. Montzingo is hoping to take advantage of that kind of speed heading into the football season.

“(Seven on seven) is definitely their game right now,” he said. “We’re hoping to utilize that speed kind of in what we’re doing even in tackle football next year. We’ve got a lot of speed, a lot of athletes.”

Another point of emphasis for Park City is rebuilding an offensive line that was senior-heavy in 2021. Montzingo said that the Miners return one member of last year’s line. A summer in the weight room for this upcoming season’s linemen should help.

“They’ve got to definitely work to maximize who they are and be the best they are, but our scheme accounts for that as well,” Montzingo said. “We aren’t going to be pushing people around nearly as much. We’ll spread them out a little bit and try to take advantage of matchups. We’ll try to help them out as much as we can, but they’re still going to pound-for-pound have to be as strong as they can be. And that investment starts now.”

Rising senior Mason Grover is more than ready for the season already. Grover suffered a season-ending injury in Park City’s first game of the year in 2021 and hopes to make the most of his senior year.

“It’s going to be 364 days from when I got hurt to our first game,” Grover said. “A lot of work that I put into that. So, now I just get to go out here and show what I can do.”

Park City’s Mason Grover stretches ahead of Monday’s practice.

David Jackson/Park Record

Grover played in the seven-on-seven tournament this past weekend and felt comfortable catching passes out of the backfield. He’s also telling the underclassmen to stay focused on working hard during the summer after looking back on how he treated the offseason in the past.

“I told a lot of sophomores, ‘Put some work in, and you’ll see the field,’” he said. “I personally feel like I could have played more my sophomore year if I worked harder. I’m trying to not let them do the same thing. The opportunity’s there if they want to take it.”

Meanwhile, rising senior Brayden Beyer is hitting the ground running, fresh off helping the Miners win a state title in lacrosse last month.

“Coming off the lacrosse season, I lost some weight,” he said. “So, I’ve got to get back into football mode and get ready for the season and get all of our team together and bonding well.”

Beyer felt like he had a strong offseason last summer, which paid off for him and the Miners. Beyer was a wrecking ball at linebacker last season, as his 111 tackles were second on the team.

“Last year, I had a really good summer (with) workouts and everything,” Beyer said. “I had probably my best football season yet. So, I think it contributes a lot to how I played, how the summer was for me.”