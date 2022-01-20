Miners keep it simple in big win over Herriman

Park City High School’s hockey team was clicking on all cylinders against Herriman on Wednesday night.

The Miners controlled the game at five-on-five, their power play scored a pair of goals, they killed penalties and they had six different goal scorers in a comfortable 6-0 win over the Mustangs. And it all comes back to coach Jack Skille’s mantra of simplifying the game.

“We’re just playing really well together and we’re learning how to simplify the game and how, when you simplify the game, you get rewarded,” Skille said. “(We’re) trying to play with more of a possession mindset and making simple plays to the point and get to the net and play the right way offensively.”

When these two teams played each other nearly three months ago, it was an ugly, penalty-filled game that was decided by a late shorthanded Park City goal. This time, the Miners didn’t let the Mustangs hang around. Two goals in the second period gave Park City a 3-0 lead heading into the third, and the Miners piled it on with three more in the final frame.

Liam Van Valkenburgh put the hosts on the board in the dying minutes of the first period. The Miners drew a penalty with a minute and a half left and took advantage of their power play opportunity. Gabriel Hopkins’ shot from the point was wide, caromed off the boards behind the net and found Van Valkenburgh’s stick. He scored off the rebound to put Park City up 1-0.

Goals from Garrett Hebert and Kenneth Griswold in the second period made it 3-0. Van Valkenburgh then drew another penalty late in the period that carried over into the third. Connor Smith scored with the man advantage to add to the lead. Just like with everything else, Park City’s power play found success when it simplified the game.

“It’s literally that easy, it’s the answer,” Skille said. “You get on the power play, you want to make this fancy seam pass through traffic when really you’ve got an open guy 10 feet away from you. When you just make quick, little plays, you wear down the (penalty kill) and then shooting lanes and passing lanes open up.”

The Miners continued to overwhelm Herriman with their depth up and down the lineup. Rigan McIntosh and Bryce Bargowski added two more goals in the third to round out the scoring. Park City’s offense has been on a tear recently with 18 goals in its last three games.

“We’re just making the simple play, we’re not trying to do a fancy play, stickhandle through a player,” Skille said. “We’re using our teammates more, we’re doing give-and-go’s, we’re using the points more often. We’re starting to understand the importance of getting to the net, taking the goalie’s eyes away and creating rebound chances.”

However, they’re also playing well defensively and not letting defenses test goaltender Colten McIntyre much. Park City hasn’t allowed more than two goals in a game all year. And while the Miners haven’t been keeping McIntyre very busy, he made a notable team play that stood out to Skille.

Late in the game, with Park City cruising to another win, Skille asked his goaltender if he wanted to stay in and earn the shutout or let backup Shane Smith get some playing time. McIntyre let Smith take over in net.

“What I commend Colten for the most is his character, he’s a leader on this team,’” Skille said. “That’s an ultimate team move, and Shane was fired up to get out there and play.”