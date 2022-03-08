Miners knock off Bear River in season opener

All it took was a few minutes for Park City High School’s boys soccer team to start its season on the right foot — or, rather, on the right head.

The Miners earned a corner kick early in the first half, and senior Harrison Polychronis leapt up and headed it past the Bear River goalkeeper to put the Miners in front with their first goal of the season. Park City kept its foot on the gas and added a couple more in the second half to walk away with a 3-0 win on a frigid afternoon at Dozier Field.

“First goal is super cool,” Polychronis said. “Same thing happened last year down in St. George in preseason. First game, first corner, I scored. So, two years in a row, it’s not bad. I think it’s super fun, and I think it’ll show how we can score many, many goals this season.”

Monday’s season opener was also Anthony DiCicco’s first game as the head coach of Park City’s varsity team. DiCicco has worked with these players in the past, however, so it’s not as if the Miners are working with a coach they don’t know.

“We feel good,” he said. “Not so much because of the win and not so much because of the score, but the overall commitment to the game and executing the plan that we were looking to implement was pretty good overall in not the easiest conditions — it is pretty cold out here. So, proud of the boys after Game 1 and look to build on it from here.”

After Polychronis’ tally early in the first half, Park City dominated possession but had a difficult time turning that control into an insurance goal. DiCicco pushed his team to find a second goal, but the Miners couldn’t until the second half.

Senior Hans Dellenbach finally doubled the lead with about half an hour left in the second half. The Miners continued to dominate possession in the second half, and it was only a matter of time before they found another goal.

“It was kind of a bunch of deflections, I was in the right spot at the right time,” Dellenbach said. “Starting out good, starting out fast, too. We’re looking good for the season.”

Junior Brandon Infante put the game away for good with Park City’s third goal with under 15 minutes left in the game. A rebound from a corner kick found Infante, who poked it home from a couple yards out. The Miners nearly had another goal in the second half off another set piece, but it was cleared off the goal line. DiCicco liked how the Miners played in the second half as they shook off the rust in the cold.

“For us, this is a process, so our objective is to continue to be sharper and sharper and sharper,” he said. “The biggest difference between the first half and the second half for me in the run of play was we were a little sharper, we were a little sharper in front of goal.”

Park City’s win kicks off a two-month-long regular season that continues on Wednesday with a home game against Real Salt Lake Academy. The Miners have high hopes for the year coming off a 9-9 season in 2021.

“I think it’s big, I think it’ll say a lot about how our season is going to go,” Polychronis said. “We have a bunch of seniors, it’s our last year. We’re fighting for the win, we want to win state and think we have the talent to do that.”