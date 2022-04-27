Miners look to reach next level

Park City High School's girls golf team poses for a picture on Monday. The Miners will play at their home course on Thursday.

Courtesy of George Murphy

With the state tournament around the corner, Park City High School’s girls golf team hosts a region tournament on Thursday, and Park City Golf Club will be challenging for everyone.

“Lot of trees, there’s not a lot of room for error – if you’re a little errant with some of your shots, you’re in trees or water on some of the holes,” Park City coach George Murphy said. “This will be a good test for the whole region.”

Thursday’s event will mark less than two weeks until the first day of the state tournament on May 9, and Murphy is hoping that his team can reach another level. The Miners finished third in Monday’s tournament at Meadow Brook Golf Course, and Murphy believes that his team is capable of achieving better results.

“Our girls are right with some of these other girls in ability and skills,” he said. “It’s just that scores sometimes aren’t matching up.”

Park City won’t have much of an advantage playing at its home course, either. Though Park City has had a warmer winter than usual, snow still prevented the team from playing much on the course leading up to Thursday’s tournament.

“We’ve only had two days up here,” Murphy said. “Because of snow, (we’ve) been able to play, like, four holes both times. So, we’re not overly prepared for our home tournament. For the girls’ season, we just don’t get enough practice before the home tournament comes around.”

Emily Hawksworth led Park City on Monday with a score of 88, and Abby Francis and Sierra Scanlan both carded a 90. Erin Bratcher scored a 94 to round out the Miners’ scorers. Between those four players, Murphy believes that he has a group of consistent golfers who can score around 90, but he’s hoping that they can take it up a notch as well.

“I believe, and I know they know that they can do it, but I think mid-80s is really a solid goal for us,” Murphy said. “Emily shot 88, which she’s right there and she’s been there. And so is Abby most of the season with a bunch of scores in the 80s.”

Murphy thinks that his team is in a good spot to qualify for the state tournament, which takes the five region winners plus the next 11 best teams. Park City played a tournament last week at River Oaks, where the state tournament will be held, and came in second. Right now, the Miners are looking to play their best golf of the season heading down the stretch.

“We’ve got some scores that are always around 90 and just trying to get that belief that they can score better than that and play better,” Murphy said. “Just kind of a few improvements that we’ve worked on with the girls and trying to get them to not make the same type of mistakes that they have been. Just trying to get our peak.”