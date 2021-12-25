Miners looking for consistency after uneven start to season

Luke Varechok fires a shot over the Morgan defense during Park City’s win over the Trojans on Dec. 1. The Miners are 2-2 to start the season.

Park Record file photo

At the beginning of the season, Park City boys basketball coach Thomas Purcell would have taken a 2-2 start. He still feels that way but also laments opportunities the Miners have let slip away in their losses.

“You want to win them all, so you get a little greedy,” he said. “We’re free throws away from being 3-1. We got tied up and went into overtime with Logan and got beat in overtime there.”

The Miners are on a two-game losing skid, with losses to Logan and Bonneville since senior Cutter LaPine sank three free throws at the end of the game to beat Morgan on Dec. 1. They’ll have plenty of opportunities to get back in the win column, however, with four games in four days at the Utah Autism Holiday Classic, which is hosted by Olympus and runs from Dec. 28 through Dec. 31.

Injuries to key players like LaPine, senior Luke Varechok and junior Matthew Hale have held the Miners back early in the season. A strong strength of schedule hasn’t helped, either. Park City’s opponents are 27-8, including undefeated Bonneville and 7-1 Morgan.

“Any time you’re the only loss, that’s pretty good,” Purcell said. “So, I think we’re doing pretty well against a pretty tough schedule, and I think we’ll learn a lot down at Olympus. We play a couple of really good teams down there.”

Park City will face Hillcrest (2-5), Mountain Ridge (6-2), Viewmont (3-5) and Cottonwood (6-1) at its upcoming tournament. The stretch will also give the Miners some valuable game experience to prepare for the start of Region 6 play on Jan. 4 against Olympus. The big thing that Purcell is looking for is a complete, consistent game by his team, something it hasn’t accomplished yet.

“Can we get a game where we play a solid four quarters, not even a great four quarters, just don’t have a total disaster in one of them,” he said. “The Logan game, we fell behind by I think 17 or 19 in the third quarter and then we came back and had a lead shooting free throws in the final minute. In Logan, it was really the second quarter that got us. Morgan, we played one good half, one bad half. I thought Rowland Hall, we played one real good half, one below-average half.”

Despite the inconsistency overall, Purcell is encouraged by the way his defense has played through four games. He feels that his team has put together stretches of elite defensive play. However, rebounding has been an issue, and that’s compounded by the team’s lack of size. He still believes that his team has another level on that front.

“We are subpar rebounding, and some of that is a lack of size, but some of that is just not being hungry enough for the ball,” he said. “And so, we’ve got to turn that attitude around, and we’re working on that very hard.”

Through four games, the Miners have a point differential of zero to match their even record. Purcell is putting his trust in his defense to lead Park City to wins moving forward.

“For the pace we play at, we’ve been really good on defense at times,” Purcell said. “We gave up two field goals in the Logan game in the fourth quarter and overtime combined. Still managed to lose the game, but that’s very encouraging from a defensive standpoint to play that well against that good of a team.”