Miners lose in shootout to Summit Academy

For Park City’s girls basketball team this season, scoring 48 points would be enough to win most of their games. Defense has been the team’s calling card and has been what has kept them in games.

But on Tuesday night, the roles were flipped, as the Miners scored a season-high 48 points⁠ — three more than they scored in four quarters and two overtime periods against Wasatch last week — but still lost to Summit Academy 61-48. After starting the season with three straight wins, the Miners have lost four straight heading into Friday’s home game against Cedar Valley.

“If you had told me we were going to have 48 and lose by 13, I would have told you that you were crazy,” Park City coach Brett Isaacson said. “Just could not get stops, and that was probably our worst rebounding game, I thought.”

The Miners kept up with the Bears in the opening quarter, as both teams scored 14 points. Junior Ava Kimche had nine points by herself in the opening frame. However, Park City’s offense slumped in the second quarter while Summit Academy continued to rack up points, leading to a 27-20 deficit for the Miners at halftime.

The Bears’ offense continued to pour it on in the second half with 34 more points. The Miners have held their opponents to under 40 points in regulation four times this season, let alone allowing 34 in one half. Summit Academy ripped through Park City’s defense with a prolific performance behind the arc, hitting seven treys against the Miners.

“All we talked about was, ‘Don’t give up 3s,’” Isaacson said. “Make them drive it in the paint, finish inside the paint, don’t give up 3s. All we did was give 3s and 3 after 3 after 3.”

On a cold, snowy night that limited attendance to mostly parents, Isaacson felt that his team played too lethargic against the Bears. That was apparent on the defensive side, as the Miners weren’t strong enough on the glass or on the perimeter.

“There was not a hop in their step, so to speak,” Isaacson said. “We were concerned, it was 14-14 after one, and it was like, ‘Well, that’s not who we are, we can’t be in a shootout with this team because they can shoot.’”

On the plus side, the Miners showed some scoring depth, as three players hit double-digit points. Kimche led the team with 19 points, and seniors Kathleen Whiteley and Sam Riely had 13 and 12 points, respectively. The last couple of games have seen Whiteley emerge as another scoring threat for the Miners with consecutive double-digit games.

“Her biggest thing is confidence, her skill level has always been there since literally freshman year,” Isaacson said. “We’ve been imploring her to look for her shot, and she’s finally doing it. I never doubted Kathleen’s skill level, it was just her confidence, so that’s the biggest difference with her is she’s confident. And she needs to keep scoring 10 a game.”

Amid a four-game losing streak, the Miners have the opportunity to turn things around with one more game before the UHSAA moratorium from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26. Isaacson didn’t hold back about how his team is approaching its upcoming game against Cedar Valley.

“We’re going to bring it, I guarantee that,” Isaacson said. “I’m going to bring it more, they’re going to bring it more. I guarantee our effort on Friday is going to be an 180-degree turn from tonight. Whether we win or lose — obviously, I think it’s a big game, it’d be nice to get back on the winning track — but our effort will be there. You can guarantee that.”