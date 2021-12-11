Miners lose rivalry bout in double-overtime thriller

Four quarters wasn’t enough to decide a winner in the Park City girls basketball team’s matchup with rival Wasatch. The Miners and the Wasps gave each other everything they had and then some for four quarters, but they needed an extra period of play to determine the result. And then another.

By the end of the second overtime period, it was the Wasps that emerged with the 51-45 win. Junior Ava Kimche scored 25 points for the Miners, but it wasn’t enough to deliver the victory and some heavily desired bragging rights.

“We’ve got to learn to finish, we were up the whole game,” Park City coach Brett Isaacson said. “We missed some layups, some easy free throws. You let a good team back in it, and they made us pay. It hurts, that definitely hurts. But obviously it was an awesome game. Fun to be a part of, for sure.”

An ugly first quarter began with more fouls being drawn (five) than points scored (four) with under four minutes left in the period. Wasatch escaped with an 8-7 advantage, but Kimche spearheaded a 9-3 run for Park City in the second to help the Miners take a 21-17 lead going into the locker room. Of the Miners’ 14 points in the second quarter, Kimche had eight.

“She’s the middle of our zone, she’s our leading scorer, she just basically holds us together, she picks us up when we’re down, she’s just the core of our team,” senior Josie Killen said.

Park City couldn’t muster much offense in the third quarter, but its defense came up with multiple key stops. The Miners only scored seven points in the frame, but they held Wasatch to just five. Senior Kathleen Whiteley scored four of those seven points, and the Miners went into the fourth with a 28-22 lead.

Kimche delivered what could have been a dagger to Wasatch’s hopes when she sank a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter to further extend the lead. However, the Wasps immediately answered with a 3 of their own. Still, Park City maintained its six-point lead with over six minutes left in the game.

But Wasatch then embarked on a 10-3 run and took the lead late in the fourth quarter. Kimche drew a foul with 7.6 seconds left in regulation and made one of her two free throws to send the game into overtime.

Senior Sam Riely and Whiteley scored early in overtime to give Park City the lead, but Wasatch roared to life and later scored five unanswered to lead 43-41 with 26.5 seconds to go. Kimche once again made her way to the free-throw line and sank both shots to force a second overtime with both teams tied at 43.

Park City, on its third game in four days, ran out of gas in double overtime. Riely and Kimche both fouled out, and that was it for the Miners. Wasatch outscored them 8-2 to secure the win.

“They played well, I just want to see good basketball, and we’re competitive and the girls are enthusiastic and they’re playing confident,” Isaacson said. “I think they’re doing all of those things, just got to finish, that’s the bottom line. We’ll get there.”

Dropping a game at home to a rival after leading for most of the game was a gut punch for the Miners, especially after two losses earlier in the week.

“It was definitely heartbreaking because we’ve been looking forward to this game,” Killen said. “It’s a home game, we had some fans here. We played our hardest, just missed a couple of good layups.”