Miners no match for undefeated Skyline

Park City girls soccer coach Tom Merchant knew what he and his team were up against heading into Tuesday afternoon’s match against Skyline. The Eagles came into the matchup with a 10-0 record and are currently the No. 1 team in Class 5A according to the RPI rankings.

Making matters worse, the Miners had to turn to backup goalkeeper Stevie Hough due to starter Emerson Abraham’s injury. A Skyline goal just three minutes into the game set the tone for the rest of the afternoon in a 7-0 loss for Park City. Still, the Miners continued to fight until the end and had a few chances of their own to put a goal or two on the board.

“Our girls put up a battle, I was pleased with the fight that they put in the game,” Merchant said. “It was hard, we knew going in that we had to fight all the way. We have injuries and stuff, but I’m proud of my girls.”

Park City managed to hold Skyline off the scoreboard after the early goal for another 10 minutes until Skyline senior Lily Boyden’s outside shot beat Hough up high to double the lead. Moments later, the Eagles finished off a succession of quick passes through the Miners’ defense with a goal scored by sophomore Lilly Hall.

The Miners’ defense held for the rest of the first half, and the offense had a couple of chances before halftime. A Park City free kick soared just over the net late in the first half. Later, Alex Katz went on a long run with the ball down the left flank from her own end and into Skyline’s 18-yard box. Her shot missed wide, but Park City did show signs of life offensively.

Skyline picked up where it left off early in the second half, producing two more goals in the opening 10 minutes of the period. The Eagles put two more in the back of the net later on to complete the 7-0 blowout. Caroline Retzer missed what was arguably Park City’s best chance in the game late in the half when her volley right in front of the net was skied over the crossbar.

“We changed formation a little bit before this knowing that we would be looking for counterattack opportunities,“ Merchant said. “You get them, but it’s hard to get numbers on the counterattack against a good team.”

Park City was drilled 5-0 the last time the Miners faced Skyline, but Merchant says that the larger margin of defeat doesn’t indicate that they put together a worse performance.

“This was a spectacular game for us, even though the scoreline doesn’t show it, that we can compete with a good team,” Merchant said. “Can we dominate them? Can we score goals? No, we’re having trouble scoring goals obviously all year. That hasn’t changed, so against a great team, it’s going to remain a problem. That we could attack at times, that we could defend well, that we worked hard the whole game to be good, I’m very proud of them.”