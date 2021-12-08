Miners offense struggles in loss to Stansbury

Park City’s girls basketball team’s undefeated start to the season came to an end on Tuesday night, as Stansbury came into the Park City High School gym and left with a 45-27 win over the Miners.

The Miners’ offense struggled all night long, and their 27 points was a season low. Just three Park City players scored against the Stallions. Senior Sam Riely led the team with 13 points, junior Ava Kimche added another 12 and senior Kathleen Whiteley knocked down a field goal in the third quarter.

“It’s hard to win that way,” Park City coach Brett Isaacson said. “We need more balance. The bottom line (is) we need more secondary scoring. If Sam and Ava are going to score 14 a game, that gives us 28. Where are we getting the next 12 to 15 from?”

Riely accounted for all of Park City’s scoring in the first quarter with seven points, but Stansbury threatened the hosts early. Stansbury senior Ainsley Thurber equaled Riely’s seven-point effort, and the Stallions led 11-7 after the opening quarter.

Kimche opened the second by knocking down a 3-pointer, but Stansbury responded by going on a 9-0 run. Riely scored a bucket late in the frame to try to limit the damage, but the Miners faced a 20-12 deficit at halftime.

Stansbury opened the second half with a 3-pointer, and it was all downhill after that for the Miners. Turnovers and missed shots haunted Park City’s offense, and it was clear that the Miners were running out of time to preserve their undefeated record.

Park City entered the fourth quarter trailing by 10, but that’s when the wheels fell off. The defense had done enough up to that point to keep the Miners in the game, but as they tried to play catch-up with the Stallions, their defense fell apart. The Stallions scored 18 in the frame, the most that the Miners have given up in a quarter all season. Park City started to press more as the game went on, but it struggled to create turnovers from it. Worse, it led to easy buckets for Stansbury.

“We just never got them uncomfortable,” Isaacson said. “We forced some turnovers here and there, but I think they were just too lethargic. Like if you let a team get comfortable in the first half, which we did, then they’re not scared. But if you, bam, like get up in their face and you’re pressuring them right off the bat, then they’re a little more frazzled. I don’t think we ever got Stansbury off their game.”

Stansbury’s depth also gave the Stallions a major boost over the Miners Tuesday night. The Stallions had seven different scorers, including three in the double digits.

Isaacson noted that the Miners didn’t seem as aggressive as in previous games on both sides of the ball. They only earned a handful of opportunities from the free-throw line, and Stansbury found open lanes to drive through on offense.

“That will happen over the course of the season, but hopefully it doesn’t become a pattern because they just seemed a step slow,” Isaacson said. “They were just driving by us, we weren’t getting steals on our little press, they were just getting beat to the basket. Just a lack of legs.”

Isaacson is choosing to find the bright sides in Park City’s first loss this season. After the Miners posted back-to-back two-win seasons, they’re 3-1 after four games. Additionally, even on a night where they didn’t have their best stuff, they were still in the game heading into the fourth quarter.

“As poorly as we played, I think that’s a sign of improvement, too,” he said. “For us to play poorly and still have a chance against a decent team, I think that actually says a lot. Bring more energy, be a little crisper on offense, attack mode and I think we’re going to be fine.”