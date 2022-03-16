Miners pass first test with overtime win against Lone Peak

Very little separated Park City High School’s boys lacrosse team from Lone Peak in its season opener, but Miners senior John Trahan finally put the game away in overtime.

Following Lone Peak’s dramatic two-goal comeback to tie the game with under a minute to go, Park City’s Jack McHenry did what he had done all day long and won a critical faceoff to start overtime for the Miners. Lone Peak never had possession after that, as Trahan scored the game-winning goal a minute into the period to give the Miners a 9-8 win to start the season. Trahan’s teammates flooded the field to celebrate with him.

“We got on the field, and we were just trying to do what we were doing the entire game, it was a little sloppy, but we were trying to protect it,” Trahan said. “I got on the field, I saw I had a matchup. I was looking for a pass, but then I saw no one went, so I shot and scored, and then it was kind of crazy, everyone coming at me like that. But it was fun, it was good.”

Both offenses struggled to find the back of the net in the first half, thanks to a combination of solid play from both goalies, penalties, turnovers and good defense. When the horn sounded for halftime, the score sat at just 3-3. Sophomore goalie A.J. Silianoff was a big reason why Park City was in the game at that point. Silianoff made a handful of key saves during a three-minute man-down situation for the Miners in the second quarter, and his play carried over into the second half.

With Park City clutching to a 7-6 lead late in the fourth quarter while down a man, Silianoff made a couple of big saves to keep Lone Peak at bay. Though he surrendered two late goals as the Knights forced overtime, Silianoff kept the Miners in the game — and in the lead — as long as he could.

“He’s a great goalie, he’s a sophomore, and he’s going to get better and better throughout the season, but he’s a great goalie,” Park City coach Michael Persky said.

Silianoff spent some time in goal for the Miners last year but struggled with a hip flexor injury throughout the season. After a lengthy recovery process, Silianoff said that he was still feeling it a little bit, but it didn’t stop him on Tuesday.

“Our morale goes up if I make a save and if the score keeps going down,” he said. “The big saves really get people going, which helps the overall morale and everyone get moving on the field trying as hard as they can, and it gives momentum to the offense.”

Offensively, the Miners had six different scorers. Sophomore Brendan Johnson led the way with a hat trick, while Trahan had two goals. Junior Chase Beyer had three assists.

The Miners showed signs of growing pains and perhaps a little bit of rust to start the year. Park City’s offense wasn’t sharp early on, and the end of regulation showed that the young Miners squad is still learning how to finish off games.

Park City had all but put the game away when senior Jude Trahan scored to give the Miners an 8-6 advantage with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter. Lone Peak cut the lead in half with 42.9 seconds left, but another McHenry faceoff win gave Park City the ball back and the chance to ice the game. However, the Miners gave it back on a turnover with under 30 seconds left and couldn’t prevent the Knights from equalizing. Park City earned the win but also learned a lesson in how to close games out and how to start games faster.

“We’re definitely still learning how to win games, but I think the big thing is that we have to come out a little hotter than we were,” Trahan said. “I mean, when we got into overtime, we were definitely ready to go, but if we were that ready to go, say, 10 minutes in the first quarter, that game would have been a blowout. We’ve got to come out stronger next time.”