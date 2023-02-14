Miners prep for spring season with standout indoor track performances

With the start of the spring track-and-field season right around the corner, Park City athletes have accrued some impressive results during their indoor season.

After standout performances from junior Morgan Carter, senior Easton Brotherson, senior Chris Henry, junior Will McCurdy and more, Park City track coach Dave Yocum is excited about the upcoming outdoor season.

“Pretty happy, had a big group of kids this year – probably about 30 have come out – to run some of the indoor meets,” Yocum said. “Just trying to get them motivated and locked in on the spring season with our sights sets set forward. We have a really solid team this year, both boys and girls.”

Brotherson, who signed for track and field at the University of Montana, has continued to make strides. The senior finished second in the 60-meter hurdles at the Spokane High School Invitational in January and won that event at the UHSTCA Indoor Invitational earlier this month with a time of 8.12 seconds.

“That’s his only loss of the year,” Yocum said. “He’s been hurdling very well. He (has) what we call an indoor school record because in Utah, indoor isn’t sanctioned by the UHSAA, it’s club. But we keep unofficial records, and he’s got the 60-meter record pretty handily.”

Carter, who also plays hockey, has also put together some strong runs ahead of the spring season. She finished sixth in Spokane in the 200 meters and seventh in the 60-meter dash. Yocum said the junior’s time of 25.6 in Spokane was the fastest in Park City history indoor or out, and her 57.76 in the 400 at the REP Distance Challenge on Friday was also an indoor school record.

“(The 400 time) broke a record that has stood for almost 20 years,” Yocum said. “She’s got the running down while being on the hockey team, so she’s a pretty busy girl.”

Henry is coming off a cross-country season that included a sixth-place finish at the state meet, and he’s had some solid times this winter. Senior Will Shuflit, who finished 11th at the state cross-country meet, has also impressed. According to Yocum, this is after a lengthy break following the cross-country season.

“Neither one of them have really started intense training right now,” he said. “We took a pretty good break from intense training after cross-country, so we’re kind of just doing it off base mileage.”

McCurdy has flashed the speed that makes him such a threat on the football field and on the basepaths for the baseball team. The junior finished seventh at the UHSTCA meet in the 60-meter event, crossing the finish line in 7.12 seconds.

“Will’s been on a tear also,” Yocum said. “He went 7.1 and took seventh at the UHSTCA meet, and he’s running really well. It helps them build and get confident going into the regular season. It’s a lot about developing confidence, learning the other kids out there.”

With the outdoor season starting to take shape toward the end of the month, there are promising signs for what’s to come in the spring.

“I still think this year we’ll be a top-three team on the boys’ side in state,” Yocum said. “Having this good indoor season really, really makes me excited for the outdoor season. We’ve got the kids that can make some noise, especially on the boys’ side.”

“On the girls’ side, we’ve got a really good, strong group of seniors, but we’ve got a really strong group of junior girls. … We’ve got a lot of talent, we just need to put it together.”