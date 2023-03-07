Miners prepare for opening kickoff on Friday

Park City’s boys soccer team opens its season on the road on Friday at Timpanogos, and Miners coach Anthony DiCicco believes his team possesses plenty of potential.

“I think that the strength of the team is the potential for them to become a great team,” he said. “And that is our midfield winning balls and unlocking other teams’ defenses. It is our front line – we’ve got Nic Janssen returning as a sophomore – scoring some goals and creating some dangerous chances. It is having third-year varsity player Tommy Manwaring back in goal. And then on top of that, the depth that we have in just about every position.”

The Miners finished last year 7-8 following a 1-0 loss to Bonneville in the first round of the playoffs. Following the season opener against Timpanogos, Park City is set to host Wasatch on March 14 and Olympus on March 17 at 5:30 p.m. for both games, weather and field conditions permitting. Even with constant snow in Park City, soccer season is right around the corner.

“We’re excited to have Wasatch back on the schedule, that felt like a game that was missing last year because we are the two largest Wasatch Back schools,” DiCicco said. “But we’re not looking past Timpanogos, who are also coming off a top-10 ranking last year and are a very competitive, well-coached program, disciplined. We’re excited for both our non-region contests and what they teach us about ourselves. Obviously, our focus is the 17th when we start our region schedule.”

As far as expectations go, DiCicco wants the Miners to make the most of their potential this season. Park City has an experienced group that has played together for years now, so it’s a little ahead of schedule at this point in preseason.

“The thing that’s pretty special and unique about this group is they’re very familiar with each other,” DiCicco said. “They know each other, played together for a long time, so I don’t think the adjustment period to get familiarized with each other is going to be as significant as it is in other years.”

Seniors Evan Tsandes and Bryce Stone both return from last year’s squad and are looking to make the most of their final year of high-school soccer. For Stone, last year’s loss to Bonneville in the playoffs is a significant motivator for a better outcome this year.

“I’ve been waiting since last year to (start the season), honestly,” Stone said. “I was kind of bummed from losing in the first round last year, so I’m ready to get right back into it and have a great season with the new boys.”

“It’s definitely motivation,” he added. “It’s just not get in the playoffs and stay in it. Definitely don’t want to go out in the first round again, but we’ll see how we do this year.”

Bryce Stone jumps up for a header during a game last season.

File photo by David Jackson

Tsandes sees Park City’s midfield, which he and Stone are both a part of, as a major strength of the squad. Between that and some additions up top, Tsandes believes Park City will see an uptick offensively.

“We’ve (got) a lot of high-skilled players that play for very high club teams, so I think the midfield is where we thrive,” he said. “I think we can score more goals this year. We have new strikers this year, one’s a young striker — which, I think, it’s hard as a young player, but I think he’ll do really well this season. Hopefully, we can put a few more in the back of the net.”

Park City was competitive in virtually every game it played last year despite finishing with a losing record – a 2-0 loss to Olympus was the only defeat decided by multiple goals. If the Miners can make the most of their potential, perhaps better fortunes are in the cards this season.

“I obviously am very optimistic about the group and about the season,” DiCicco said. “I think it’s one of the most fun things about, you know, starting the process with guys you’re familiar with. But ultimately, it’s a new group. Every year is a different team and a different set of dynamics and a set of challenges. We’re looking forward to it, but we don’t take anything for granted. There are no easy games on our schedule.”