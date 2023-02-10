Miners prepare for state after region meet

Park City High School’s swimming teams turn their attention toward next week’s state meet following a successful region meet.

“Region was fantastic,” Park City coach Gadi Shamah said. “The kids really stepped up and swam well. We dropped a lot of time and got a lot of state qualifiers as well, which was fantastic.”

Shamh said on Wednesday that Park City has 20 swimmers who have qualified for the state meet, which will be held on Feb. 17 and 18 at Brigham Young University. For a team of Park City’s size, that’s significant.

“We’re a relatively small team compared to some of these other teams,” Shamah said. “For a team of 42, that’s pretty amazing numbers.”

Park City’s girls team finished third at the region meet, trailing first-place Skyline and second-place Olympus. The boys finished in fourth place.

“I think that’s very fitting, given the season,” Shamah said. “Especially going against those bigger teams, like Brighton, Skyline and Olympus. I think our kids did exceptionally well, so again, I’m really happy.”

Park City’s competition gave the Miners an early preview of what the state championship meet will look like. Region 6 includes Olympus and Skyline, with the former winning both state titles last year and the latter finishing second.

“We definitely had a few kids that were under the weather the week before, but they still rallied and swam their hearts out,” Shamah said. “We couldn’t be happier with the way the results turned out. The kids pulled it together as a team effort, and it was clear it was a team event.”

Park City’s Sara Wall finished second in the 50 free and third in the 100 fly. Teammate Lauren Biglow had a big swim for the Miners when she finished in third place in the 100 back.

“She’s doing well, she’s going after her personal best, for sure,” Shamah said. “She knows she can drop a couple more seconds. With some rest and some hard work this week and rest next week, she’ll be suited up and ready to go for next weekend.”

Biglow is only a junior, and Shamah is excited by the times he’s seen from his younger swimmers, giving the Miners plenty of returning talent for next year.

“When you see those younger swimmers that are even getting into state – even a couple of our freshmen got in and a lot of sophomores – they’re going to make an impact obviously in the next couple years,” Shamah said. “We have big hopes for them. It gives me chills just thinking about it moving forward.”

Senior Ralph Fiscus was a standout for the boys. He finished second in both the 200 and 500 free for the Miners.

“He stepped up huge,” Shamah said. “He still thinks he could go up a few more seconds in state, so we’re looking forward to seeing that. He definitely got into some really nice races, which was fantastic and a joy watching him race.”

Park City senior Ralph Fiscus swims in a meet earlier this season.

David Jackson/Park Record

Final preparation for state began this week with intense practices before taking it easy next week heading into the meet.

“A lot of hard, fast swimming,” Shamah said on Wednesday. “They’re already tired from the last couple days. I try to push them within the limits of what they can do and try to get them nice and tired this week in preparation for state next week. We’ll have a lot of rest next week getting ready for it.”

Shamah called next week’s rest period “the biggest part of this whole thing.”

“Making sure they’re rested and ready,” he said. “Part of it’s on them – they’ve got to eat well and stay hydrated and stay healthy. Aside from that, I think they’ll be ready to race.”

The goal is for the Miners to peak at the right time. After their experience at the region level, hopes are high.

“The season’s winding down, and they know what they have to do to step up for state and they know they can,” Shamah said. “Kids are on it and know everything. So, I think we’re just working hard this week. We’re finetuning everything, going through some techniques, but a lot of it’s fast, hard swimming this week, and next week we’ll be giving them some rest.”