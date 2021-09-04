Miners race to first regional win in six years

The Park City High School mountain biking team participates in a practice at Park City Mountain Resort in July. The Miners took home their first win in a regional race in six years.

Park Record file photo

Park City’s mountain biking team traveled to Beaver Mountain on Aug. 28 for its first of four races this fall and came away with something it had been wanting for six years: a win in a regional.

The Miners finished in first place in Division 1 with 4,595 points, 75 points ahead of second-place Davis. Park City sent a school-record 123 riders, and coach Chris Best described his team’s school-record 22 podium finishes as “a record as well by a lot.”

“Feels awesome, we’ve been the last-place team before, too, that doesn’t feel so good,” Best said with a laugh. “It felt really good, kids worked hard for it. We knew going in they were going to be pretty strong, but that was pretty surprising.”

Sophomore Abigail Pruyn, who finished second in the freshman girls division at the USA Cycling High School Mountain Bike National Championships earlier in the summer, brought home first place in the varsity girls race. Pruyn crossed the finish line with a time of 1 hour, 12 minutes and 48 seconds, nearly three minutes ahead of second place.

“She’s pretty special. You know, obviously Haley Batten came up through this team, she won state as a freshman for Park City, but that’s the last time we’ve had somebody that young (race this well),” said Best, referring to the 22-year-old who recently competed in the Tokyo Summer Olympics. “But honestly we’ve got several girls on the team kind of performing at that level really young, really fast.”

Mira Terry and Summer McGuire finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively, in the varsity girls race, and freshman Talise Larsh was in ninth. For the boys, Trace Wallin and senior Ben Yaeger finished in 13th and 14th place, respectively, as Park City’s highest finishers in the varsity division.

The Miners were also dominant in the junior varsity races, with five racers landing on the podium. Kaya Patterson was the runner-up in the JV A Girls event, while Bridget Lane won the JV B Girls race. Hale Nickell and Derek Santoro finished second and third in the JV A Boys race, and Erich Jaques won the boys’ JV B race. Owen Crandall finished second in the Freshman A Boys D1 race, and Lucas Fassio won the Freshman B Boys D1 event.

Best noticed that one of his team’s keys to success is focusing on having fun on race day. Nerves weren’t an issue for Park City, especially among its experienced riders.

“They sometimes go about their day like they’re going to a party, and a bike race got in the way,” he said. “These guys, they all ride and race hard, they just have fun doing it. You’ll see kids with nerves, especially the newer ones, but by and large, they’re so pumped up and having fun out there that it’s kind of infectious.”

It’s hard for Best to set expectations for the rest of the season when his team has already exceeded them, but he wants his riders to concentrate on taking everything one day, one race at a time.

“You’re now the big kid on the block, you need to continue to race well, race with humility and get the job done,” he said. “I think we’re only going to go up from here, which is pretty cool. To look at our first race and to do this well and think that we’re tracking to do even better for the rest of the season, that’s a pretty great place to be.”