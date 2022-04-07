Miners rally for seventh win in a row

Park City High School’s baseball team trailed Brighton early on Wednesday, but after the Miners tied it up in the bottom of the sixth inning, junior Braxton Lyon broke the game wide open.

Lyon battled his way to a full count with the bases loaded and then smacked a line drive to left-center field. All three Miners on base raced home, and Lyon ended up with a double to give Park City a 7-4 lead, its first of the day. Brighton scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh, but the Miners hung on to win 7-6 to claim their seventh win in a row.

“I fouled off four fastballs, and I was on time,” Lyon said. “I took a great pitch — curveball, it was close — and then he came back with a fastball. And it was something I could hit and just came off the bat really good.”

Lyon started the game on the mound, and Brighton scored a pair of runs in the first inning with some help from a couple of Park City errors. The junior kept the Bengals off the board in the next two innings, but he gave up a solo home run to lead off the top of the fourth. Lyon finished his day on the mound with five strikeouts and one earned run in four innings of work.

Park City had a couple of opportunities to score early, but it wasn’t until the fourth inning that the Miners put themselves on the board. Junior Paxton Mobley singled to lead off the frame, moved to second on an Asher Levine bunt, stole third and then scored on a passed ball. The Miners added another run in the fifth when sophomore Will McCurdy stole third and then scored when the catcher’s throw sailed into the outfield.

The Miners’ five-run outburst in the sixth inning was set up by plenty of small ball as well. Mobley again led off the inning with a single, moved to second on another Levine bunt and later advanced to third. Pinch hitter Chance Baganz singled to score Mobley and bring Park City within one. Sophomore Jake Diamond doubled and then McCurdy drew a walk to load the bases. The Miners bunted a run home when the throw was dropped by the catcher to tie the game and set up Lyon’s base-clearing, three-RBI double.

“Braxton’s a big-time player, and that’s a big hit for him right there,” Park City coach David Feasler said. “But it’s set up by all the bunts and short game before that. The bottom of our lineup got that going, and our pitchers kept us in the game.”

However, Brighton didn’t go away in the final inning, as the Bengals loaded the bases on an error and a pair of singles. Brighton scored a run due to obstruction at the plate and then pulled within one on a sacrifice fly for the second out of the inning. Levine forced a grounder to end the game and give Park City the win.

“It’s stressful, but I think our kids, they do a good job just having fun,” Feasler said. “They turn the stress into positive energy.”

Park City secured its second series win in a row to kick off region play with Wednesday’s result. The team’s energy so far has been very positive, and it’s turning into plenty of victories.

“During the bottom of the sixth inning, the dugout energy really took off,” second baseman Dave Georger said. “It kind of changes the game extremely. I kind of believe a lot that dugout energy is everything, and on-field energy. But I really do see a correlation between how loud we’re being and how many runs we score. But, yeah, we were fired up.”